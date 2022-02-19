Silvia Pinal prepares her return to the theater at the age of 91 and after overcoming COVID-19

the mexican actress Silvia Pinalconsidered the last diva of Mexican cinema, announced her return to the stage to act in the play “Little Red Hood”, where she will give life to a “modern” granny who will also mark her debut in children’s theater.

“It feels very cool, it’s a story that has been in my arms for a long time and now we have to review it so that we don’t forget it. When one says Little Red Riding Hood, a beautiful childish image instantly enters, I am going to be a grandmother, to every mother!”, assured the actress.

In the social networks of the actress of “Viridiana” (1961) an image is seen in which the artist appears happy accompanied by the work team of the work.

Pinal’s return to the theater is not only surprising because of her age, who recently turned 91, but because at the end of 2021 she suffered health problems after contracting coronavirus for which she was admitted to a hospital.

“I don’t know why they were worried at the end of the year, I feel good, I feel strong“added the always cheerful and friendly actress.

The artist is considered one of the greats of the golden cycle of national cinema, like other symbols of the time such as Dolores del Río (1904-1983) and María Félix (1914-2002).

One of the most impressive aspects of Pinal’s career is her wide interpretation of leading roles and great characters, in an industry in which these ended when women turned 40 years old.

In addition to that charisma so characteristic of the actress, Silvia has been accompanied in her life by more talents that made her an icon of the show, because if beauty, grace and her talents as an actress were not enough, Pinal also stood out as a singer and dancer and was one of the pioneers in musical theater in Mexico.

Already in a more mature age, Pinal also became a close figure for a whole new generation of Mexicans when he produced and presented the anthology series “Woman, real life cases” (1986-2007) on open television.

Keep reading

• Silvia Pinal reappears deteriorated after COVID-19 and alarms her fans

• Silvia Pinal talks about her state of health and confirms that she has already tested negative for COVID: “I no longer have anything”

• Alejandra Guzmán retracts and denies that her mother has senile dementia