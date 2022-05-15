Silvia Pinal reappears and sends a message to those who do not want her to return to the theater

Silvia Pinal appeared on networks to send a gesture of ridicule for those who do not want her in the theater, after last Wednesday due to health problems, she could not perform “Little Red Riding Hood, what’s up with your grandmother!”

Since last month, when the children’s play was officially unveiled, criticism on social networks towards their participation has not ceased. The comments range from that her family is exploiting her despite her age or that her performance was not in line with her career.

On Wednesday, the nonagenarian actress was unable to perform due to a medical request, as she had a problem with her blood pressure, which was combined with a stomach infection.

“To all those who do not want me to be in the theater, prrrrrrrrrr”, Pinal is observed in a video uploaded to Instagram by his daughter Sylvia Pasquel.

During it, divided into two parts, Pinal is questioned if she likes being in theater and the character of granny.

“I love it,” he answers quickly.

“Grandma is going to be Little Red Riding Hood!” she jokes moments later.

In the publication Pasquel affirms that her mother likes to be active and for this reason she has even overcome Covid-19, which was detected last December during a medical check-up.

“His life has been theater, cinema and television, if he isn’t there he will be consumed with sadness,” Pasquel wrote.

“Genius and figure!. My mother always like an oak. And with her great sense of humor, ”said the actress.

According to Iván Cochegrus, Pinal yesterday expressed his desire to return to the work tomorrow, in a season that has just begun and which has 11 Sunday performances left.