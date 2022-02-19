Silvia Pinal returns to the theater at 90 years old

After recovering 100% from the coronavirus, Silvia Pinal it’s back. The actress shared that she will return to the theater at the age of 90 to participate in the children’s staging of Little Red Riding Hood, where she will play the endearing grandmother of the story. In interview with Windowing (TV Azteca)the first actress referred to this great opportunity, which has her more than excited, as it marks her return to the stage, after facing some health problems at the end of last year.

©GettyImages Silvia Pinal will give life to the character of the grandmother of ‘Little Red Riding Hood’

“He feels very father, really. It is a story that has been in my arms for a long time and now we have to review it so that we do not forget it. When one says Little Red Riding Hood, a beautiful, childish image instantly enters, “said Alejandra Guzmán’s mother.

Doña Silvia also referred to the innovations in the work, which she assured will surprise children and adults. “I think it’s a very advanced thing, I think people are going to be surprised, that children are going to love it, children have to love it, and parents have to love it too”, he commented on the project, which premieres just on April 30, the day on which children are celebrated in Mexico. About her role, she commented: “I am very excited, she is going to be a granny to every mother.”

To conclude, the first actress spoke about her state of health and her contagion of COVID-19, which caused great concern to her loved ones, her family and the world of entertainment. “I don’t know why they were worried at the end of the year, I feel strong, I feel good, and go ahead”.

©@sylviapasqueloficial Silvia Pinal, Sylvia Pasquel and Alejandra Guzmán

It was at the end of December when it became known that Silvia Pinal would have to be hospitalized due to cardiac arrhythmia. Upon entering the medical center, she underwent routine tests and she tested positive for COVID-19. After spending a few days in the hospital, and not presenting serious symptoms, Mrs. Silvia was discharged and continued her recovery at home.