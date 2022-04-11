Silvia Pinal sends a message to the father of Michelle Salas

Silvia Pinal “wants to see Luis Miguel”, launches an invitation | Instagram

Silvia Pinal recently expressed her longing to see Luis Miguelwhom he filled with compliments showing the admiration he feels towards the father of his granddaughter.

The first actress, Silvia Pinal, who at 90 is reluctant to say goodbye to her career, recently shared a dream that she hopes to fulfill very soon.

After overcoming several relapses in his health, Silvia Pinal He has shown the love he has for life and his career, for which he is still preparing another project in “Little Hood, What’s up with your grandmother.”

Famous for titles like “Viridiana“and” El Inocente “with Pedro Infante, among many other titles, again took up the theme of Luis Miguel whom he pointed out, he wants to see again and it seems that he would ask him for something very special.

Silvia Pinal “wants to see Luis Miguel”, launches an invitation. Photo: Capture Instagram



During the press conference that was held around the new staging that returns to the “mother of Alejandra Guzman“and Silvia Pasquel on stage, these were the statements of the star born in Guaymas, Sonora regarding the father of Michelle Salas, a few days after her birthday.

I recommend Luis Miguel to come and see us… He exclaimed.

After the media will comment to the “theater pioneer of musical comedy” in Mexico, on the upcoming 52nd anniversary of “LuisMi”, on April 19, Silvia Verónica Pasquel Hidalgo did not hesitate to send an invitation to the “musical producer” whom she confessed to have a deep affection for.

Luis Miguel, even if he doesn’t want it, I do. He is a very talented boy, he is a great value, for me in the countries that I have traveled it is a pleasure to see how people love him, how they pamper him and how they make him float, he highlighted.

Despite the difficult relationship between her great-granddaughter and “Micky”, the “great-grandmother of Michelle Salas” He only had a series of compliments and good comments towards “Micky”: “He has everything,” he emphasized.

He is a very talented boy, he is handsome, nice, he is young, rich… the also “politician” and “former first lady of Tláxcala” concluded.

It is not the first time that “Doña Silvia Pinal” expresses her great admiration for the native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, whom she would even have included in her last will.

The interpreter, who made her debut at the age of seventeen in “El Pecado de Laura”, in 1949, would have shared that when leaving this world she would want her remains to be accompanied by the voice of Luis Miguel along with the mariachi. Could it be that the “Sun” fulfills it?