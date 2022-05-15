Silvia Pinal: This is the luxurious mansion and juicy fortune of the first Mexican actress

A real scandal is that it has been made around the play in which he appearsThe 91-year-old leading actress, Silvia Pinal, since their children have been the focus of criticism.

And it is that according to some fans, people in the middle and even some producers assure that the face of the Mexican gold movie star is truly worrying and cruel.

According to some media, the star of the big screen has been seen very deteriorated, so his son Luis Enrique Guzman He has been accused of exploiting his mother.

Nevertheless, the eldest daughter of the leader of the Pinal dynasty, Sylvia Pasquel She has had to come out to defend her brother and herself after they assure that they want to continue “getting juice” at the expense of her mother.

That is why on the morning of this Saturday, May 14, he had to publish a fun video where Enrique Guzman’s ex-wife makes it very clear that it is his decision to continue in the theater.

Although she allows herself to be seen somewhat with a lost look, the beautiful actress assures that it is her wish to continue in the theater and remain current, for which she makes it clear that she is more lucid than ever.

That has not prevented fans from wondering how much the actress’s juicy fortune amounts to, since they assure that in the future it will be a disputed issue between the children of Pinal.

How much is Silvia Pinal’s fortune?

What is a fact is that a long history of more than 70 yearshas left very good fruits to the star, for which he has been able to forge a fairly solid marriage.

And it is that the bank account of the actress of the staging ‘Little Red Riding Hood: What’s up with your grandmother!’, round the 50 million dollars, which includes his theater, businesses and even his luxurious mansion in Mexico City.

It is worth mentioning that the actress shared the screen with the icons of Mexican gold cinema, such as ‘Cantinflas’, Pedro Infante, María Félix, Jorge Negrete and Germán Valdés ‘Tin Tan’, to name a few.

The star has been working for 70 years.

This is the Luxurious Mansion of Silvia Pinal

Many fans have shown their concern about the actress’s health status, since they assure that their children continue to see a gold mine in the star, something that they have denied on more than one occasion.

However, the actress has worked every day of her life, so she has always enjoyed the luxuries that her effort has left her, and the proof of them is the mansion that she has shown in some productions.

The matriarch of the Pinals, owns a luxury mansion located south of Mexico City, which has appeared in some films such as “María Isabel” from 1968 and until her program “Woman cases of real life”.

The immense property has luxury chandeliers, a swimming pool, a game room and plants in any of its corners, as well as the beautiful portrait that Diego Rivera himself gave him.

