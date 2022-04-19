Silvia Pinal’s jewelry is stolen from her home, her nurse is arrested

the first actress, Silvia Pinal suffered the theft of some of her jewels, at the hands of one of her nurses, who was allegedly deceived by a man who posed as Sylvia Pasquel and asked him to hand over all the things of value that they had.

According to journalist Carlos Jiménez, one of the nurses at Silvia Pinal received a phone call from a man named Alejandro N.where he told her that the actress had a problem and that she needed to collect all the valuable jewels she had and take them to the parking lot of a nearby square.

Given this, the nurse quickly came and requested the help of a locksmith to open the safe for her. Silvia Pinal and thus be able to deliver the jewels, so it was both the locksmith and the nurse who were in the house located in the Jardines del Pedregal neighborhood, Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office, Mexico City, they were apprehended.

However, according to the actress Sylvia Pasquel, who, after making the news known, broke the silence and clarified that the events occurred last Saturday, April 16, when she went out with her mother, Silvia Pinal, to a meeting with some friends, and the nurse named Anabel N was left alone in the house and without keys.

“On Saturday I picked up my mas. At 3:00 in the afternoon because I took her to a meal that I had with some friends and then we grabbed from here at the house at around 3:00 in the afternoon and we went to buy a few bottles of wine for bring to the party” explained Sylvia Pasquel.

Sylvia also reported that at approximately 4:00 p.m. Silvia Pinal’s nurse, who accompanied them to the meeting, to tell her that something strange was happening with the other employeeand showed him some messages that the young woman who was new had sent him, to which Pasquel asked him to tell him not to pay attention to those types of messages, although the employee who was in the house continued to respond to whoever was cheating on her.

“Soon the nurse came to show me a message of a screenshot with a number that was not my number, it did have my photograph, that it had my name spelled wrong, and I told the nurse that it was not her phone and to tell him not to open the door to anyone and not to deliver anything. Then, Shortly after, I told the driver to go back to my mom’s house to see what was happening.”, he added.

After a while, because there had already been several messages and Pasquel tried to contact the house and the maid, but nobody answered him, hence He called 911 so that the authorities would take care of him.In addition, a neighbor and friend of the family also contacted the security guards of the neighborhood and shortly after they went to the house of Silvia Pineal.

“It turns out that the nurse grabbed all the jewelry boxes, emptied them into a bag, took them to this guy in a square near my house, so since he didn’t have keys to return, this guy must have told him that it’s just costume jewelry and that wasn’t enough and that’s why he asked for a locksmith, it was at that moment that the patrols and those from the block arrived, and the driver . Yor I stayed in the meeting with my mom until about 9:00 or 10:00 at night, since everything was calm and well and calm”, concluded Sylvia Pasquel.

It should be noted that so far the value of the jewelry that the nurse gave to the other person involved in the robbery is unknownbut the authorities of the Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) and the City Security Secretariat (SSC) of Mexico City They are already investigating the facts.