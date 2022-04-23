Silvia’s grave, symbol of the fight against Covid, was desecrated in Jesolo

Silvia Lucchetta, 49, emblem of the sacrifice of doctors and health workers during the pandemic, was found lifeless at the mouth of the Piave. The sacking made her father ill.

TO Jesolo the tomb of Silvia Lucchetta. The 49-year-old woman from Jesolo (Venice) was found lifeless in March 2020 on the shore of the Piave river. On her tombstone there were chains, rosaries, small objects, memories and expressions of affection that relatives and friends had left to honor the memory of the nurse, a symbol of fight against Covid, of the sacrifice of those who through their profession have been at the forefront in the most dramatic moments of the pandemic. But they took everything away.

A looting which resulted in a sick to the father. For the theft, no report would have been made to the police, who will in any case carry out a series of investigations. The sense of discouragement and anger was instead enormous and unanimous condemnation arrived for what happened from institutions and private citizens.

The reaction of the president of the Veneto Region lasts Luca Zaia: “If a company risks coming to preside over the cemeteries, it is good to ask itself about its future. I am convinced, however, that almost all of the Venetians agree with me in condemning without ifs and buts as to what happened in Jesolo. The desecration of Silvia Lucchetta’s tomb is an ignoble gesture, carried out by heartless, unscrupulous people, who cannot be granted any excuse “.

