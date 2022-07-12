Silvina Muñiz receives the WSAVA animal welfare award

Dr. Silvina Munizan Argentine veterinarian that uses the media to educate owners on responsible pet ownership and campaigns on animal welfare issues, is the winner of the World Veterinary Association’s Companion Animal Welfare Award. Small Animals (WSAVA).

Since 2004, Dr. Muñiz hosts a television program called ‘VETv/Canal Vet’, which educates owners on how to care for their pets and tells them about disease prevention. Its content is endorsed by respected veterinary associations and institutions, including the University of Buenos Aires and the Association of Companion Animal Veterinarians of Argentina (Aveaca).

In addition, he regularly contributes educational content to a variety of veterinary Internet portals, magazines, newspapers, and veterinary conferences. She also participates in radio and television programs that talk about the care and welfare of pets. In 2019, she starred in a debate held in the Chamber of Deputies of the Argentine National Congress on the reform of Law No. 14,346 in Argentina, which contemplates the prevention of animal abuse.

TRAJECTORY

Dr. Muñiz graduated from the National University of La Plata in 1987 and has continued her own veterinary education with postgraduate courses in topics including Clinical Medicine, Internal Medicine, Radiology and Ethology. Also has interviewed leading veterinary professionals at the Complutense University of Madrid, Spain, and Veterinary Medicine at UC Davis, USAfor information on health prevention and client education for companion animals, both in teaching hospitals and veterinary practice settings.

In addition to her work in the media, she is the director of the VET Clínica veterinary hospital in Buenos Aires and the veterinary director of Dog Run Argentina, an association that watches over the health and well-being of dogs that participate in sport. Likewise, she was president of Aveaca from May 2017 to May 2022 and is currently its vice president. She is also the representative of Argentina before the Ibero-American Federation of Companion Animal Veterinary Associations.

In reference to the award received, Dr. Cheryl Good, a member of the WSAVA Animal Welfare and Welfare Committee (AWWC), assures that “all the nominees were worthy candidates, which made our decision very difficult, but we were pleased to award the award to Dr. Muñiz in recognition of her commitment to use a wide range of media to promote animal welfare and educate the public about animal ownership and health. Their absolute determination to raise the standards of animal welfare in homes, in communities and among their companions is clear and he works very hard to achieve his goal.”

The WSAVA Companion Animal Welfare Award recognizes individual veterinarians who have made a significant contribution to animal welfare and inspired others to play their part in advancing welfare globally. Dr. Muñiz will receive the award from her during this year’s edition of the WSAVA World Congress, which will take place October 29-31 in Lima, Peru.

For his part, Muñiz has expressed that “it is a great honor to receive such an important recognition. The humans and animals share the same planet. We have to understand and respect each other each other. As veterinarians, we can educate about responsible pet ownership, contributing to animal welfare and thereby promoting love and peace throughout the world.”