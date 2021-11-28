Silvio Berlusconi: “Endangering health is not a right”

During the meeting with group leaders, national coordinator and Forza Italia Giovani at Villa Gernetto, Silvio Berlusconi took stock of the current situation in the country, setting out the points on which the Azzurri will have to work in the coming weeks. Particular attention by the Knight was paid to the pandemic situation in the country: “ The new variants are very dangerous, they could cause many victims and still put the health system in difficulty. The only tools we have to avoid it are the vaccine and strict compliance with the rules of prudence “. The leader of FI added:” It is absolutely not acceptable that the imprudence of some, with the irrational refusal of the vaccine, endangers the whole community “.

Silvio Berlusconi was keen to underline that “ to endanger the health of others is not a right to freedom. It is not a right of freedom to paralyze our cities by preventing merchants from working and people from moving “. In all, however, it must be specified that” dissent is legitimate, it is fundamental in a democracy, it must certainly be protected “, However “ it must manifest itself in such a way as not to endanger the safety of others “.

But the president of Forza Italia has also ranged on other issues, returning to talk about the upcoming elections for the President of the Republic which, inevitably, never more than this time will have a government weight, given that Mario Draghi is among the main candidates to climb the Colle. “ We will be the first to cooperate loyally in the activity of this government, which must remain in office for as long as necessary, until 2023, until we have emerged from the emergency. Then it will be possible to return to the natural alternation between two competing sides “, said Silvio Berlusconi. The Knight, therefore, paused to reflect:” Distrust of politics has long been a widespread and understandable sentiment. It is up to us, who have public responsibilities, to do whatever is necessary so that people can regain their trust in representative democracy, a system that has no alternative in the model of a liberal state. “.