Silvio Berlusconi renewed his friendship with Putin, who sent him 20 bottles of vodka and a “really nice” letter

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who has a long-standing friendship with Vladimir Putin, was recorded boasting that he had recently resumed his relationship with the Russian president, with whom he exchanged gifts of vodka and wine, and “nice” letters.

Italy’s LaPresse news agency published what it said was audio of Berlusconi, 86, addressing lawmakers from his center-right Forza Italia party during a meeting this week in the Chamber of Deputies.

“I have reconnected with President Putin”Berlusconi said as heard on the recording. “He sent me 20 bottles of vodka and a really nice menu. I responded with 20 bottles of Lambrusco (a sparkling rosé wine) and an equally beautiful menu.” The occasion was Berlusconi’s 86th birthday on September 29, LaPresse said, four days after the right wing won the majority of votes in the Italian general election.

The statements made headlines as Italy’s conservative coalition, led by Giorgia Meloni, who has clearly backed Ukraine in the Russian war, is divvying up ministries ahead of formal consultations to be held this week to finalize a new government. Forza Italia, which is the minority partner, aspires to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, among others.

In the audio, Berlusconi also appeared to defend Moscow’s position on the war, conveying to his parliamentarians that Russian officials have repeatedly said that The West is at war with Russia “because we are giving weapons and financing to Ukraine”.

Berlusconi has a long history of friendship with Putin, hosting the Russian leader at his villa in Sardinia and even traveling to Crimea with him in 2014 after the Kremlin annexed the Ukrainian peninsula. Sputnik/Alexey Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

It is not the first time that Berlusconi appears to defend Putin. At the end of the election campaign, he seemed to justify the invasion of the Kremlin by pointing out that Putin was forced to it by pro-Russian separatists in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

“The troops were supposed to come in, arrive in kyiv in a week, replace the Zelenskyy government with decent people and leave”Berlusconi told the host of his favorite late-night talk show on September 22. He later retracted it, noting that his words had been “oversimplified.”

Berlusconi’s office similarly tried to deny his statements on his birthday vodka tape. In a statement Tuesday, his team insisted that he had not resumed his relationship with Putin and that he “told lawmakers an old story about an episode that happened years ago.”

Hours later, after the release of the tape, Forza Italia tried to distance itself from the comments.

“The position of Forza Italia and President Silvio Berlusconi with respect to the Ukrainian conflict and Russian responsibilities is known to all and is in line with the position of Europe and the United States, reaffirmed on several occasions in public,” the formation said in a statement. “There is no room for ambiguity, nor has there been.”

Berlusconi has a long history of friendship with Putin, hosting the Russian leader at his villa in Sardinia and even traveling to Crimea with him in 2014 after the Kremlin annexed the Ukrainian peninsula.

Berlusconi’s latest statements are likely to complicate his relationship with Meloni. Meloni’s far-right credentials and former Eurosceptic views have drawn attention in some European capitals, but he has staunchly backed NATO and Ukraine in the conflict.

Relations between the two politicians have already been strained by Berlusconi’s insistence on placing one of his loyalists in the Meloni government and by Forza Italia’s refusal to vote for his candidate for Senate president.

