Silvio Rodríguez captivates the National Auditorium of Mexico: ¡Viva Cuba!, resounds from the audience

The fervor to listen to the singer-songwriter Silvio Rodríguez showed solidarity and expectation, even before it began, on Monday night, his concert at the National Auditorium of Mexico, where the public surrendered to the legendary Cuban, who dedicated El necio, to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The emotion of the faithful followers of the icon of the Latin American song, who filled the first of two dates of the tour The wait is over, spread contagiously, lovingly and in solidarity in each space of the Reforma venue, eight years after his last visit.

The 75-year-old interpreter opened with a “Viva México!” and began his poetic repertoire, of love, of deep stories and renowned hymns, hand in hand with diverse rhythms that seduced the 10,000 attendees.

Between each theme, the troubadour offered a brief introduction about what would be heard. Ballad resounded for two poems by Rubén Martínez Villena, America, The thing is coming, I dream of snakes, I will love you, Oil painting of a woman with a hat, The mace and Unicorn.

Rodríguez’s intact voice and his guitar vibrated the venue. The Cuban remembered his deceased friend Vicente Feliú, as well as the losses, the past times and his compositions, of which the song I love you free stood out. “Everywhere there is machismo and abuse against women, that’s why I made this song,” said the troubadour.

Whoever it was, The era is giving birth to a heart and I hope, were other songs that the public sang in unison. “Long live Cuba! Long live Che! Long live Fidel! were some of the cries that were heard at various times.

This Monday night, it was an unusual, rhythmic, emotional evening, of protest songs, political, poetic, experiential and sincere remembrances, which will have a second date this Tuesday in the Reforma colossus. Next Friday, the Cuban singer-songwriter will perform at the capital’s Zócalo, where he brought together nearly 80,000 attendees in 2014.

(Taken from The Day)