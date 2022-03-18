Silvio Rodríguez: the convictions of the 11J protesters in Havana are not fair

Cuban official singer-songwriter Silvio Rodríguez described as unjust the sentences imposed on 128 of the 129 accused for demonstrating on 11J on the corner of Toyo and the next day in La Güinera, in Havana, which the authorities announced on Wednesday.

“If they committed the acts of violence of which they are accused, agree that they be tried and that the corresponding penalties be applied. But as far as I know they didn’t kill anyone. Sentences of 15, 20 and 30 years for public disorder? It doesn’t seem fair”commented on the official site post forum Cubadebate who published the sentences.

“The ages of those convicted are not clarified either. With this, Cuba’s enemies are harvesting. Let’s not allow it, being transparent and rectifying what needs to be rectified,” he concluded.

A user of the site who signs as Titica responded to the musician’s comment: “Silvio, you respond like this because it was not you or a family member who was harmed. It may be that if you had been harmed, your opinion would be different. All those who committed these acts knew what they were doing. He imagines if they had damaged a school with its students or a hospital, luckily it did not happen, but he can be sure that the objective was to destroy. If they harm innocent people, state companies, officials, they are also harming the country and you live in this country too.”

As a result of the protests, Rodríguez asked for “amnesty” for the thousands of detaineesalthough clarifying that this qualified only “for those who were not violent”.

The singer-songwriter also wrote on his blog Second date that “the police excesses, in the first place of course there have been. However, I have not seen a single video that shows the moment in which a peaceful demonstration is attacked by the Police.” This last comment was harshly questioned by many Cubans.

the sentences recently disclosed, for the crimes of theft and sedition, the latter a political crime that the regime uses to punish protest, add up to 1,916 years of deprivation of liberty. Most are for more than ten years, highlighting 30 years in prison for Dayron Martín Rodríguez and Miguel Páez Estiven, respectively, and 26 for Wilmer Moreno Suárez.

Likewise, the 17-year-old minor Brandon Luis Becerra, who served 18 years in prison and had a prosecutor request for five years in prison without internment, was sentenced to 13 years.

Meanwhile, Walnier Ruiz Aguilar, whose family has denounced that he suffers from an intellectual disability, was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Among those convicted were people who protested in La Güinera, a neighborhood where the only officially recognized fatality occurred in the demonstrations, after Police Second Lieutenant Yoennis Pelegrín Hernández shot dead the young Diubis Laurencio Tejeda and wounded five other people. .

However, last January the uniformed officer still did not have a scheduled date for his trial or a prosecutor’s request by the Military Prosecutor’s Office, according to DIARIO DE CUBA.