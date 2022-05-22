Silvio Rodríguez: ‘There are countries where the opinion of others is silenced with bullets. None of that has happened in Cuba’

the singer-songwriter Silvio Rodríguez assured the Spanish press that in Cuba “ten people surround the house of a dissident for a while, play some music, put up a hand-painted poster and it appears in all the world’s newspapers as the horrendous rallies of repudiation of the Castro communism”in reference to the acts of repudiation organized by the regime against activists, opponents and critical citizens.

Referring to similar actions against former Spanish politician Pablo Iglesias, who led the left-wing United We Can party, he assured that he has known and admired him for years and that he greatly regretted “the siege that his political enemies made of him outside his home, for years Something unusual, inhuman.”

Rodriguez, who admitted in 2020 to have participated in an act of repudiation in 1980 against his colleague from the Nueva Trova Mike Porcelhe acknowledged in an interview with the newspaper The Spanish that “it is hard to see family and friends leave, but it is an election that does not only happen in revolutions: it happens everywhere, especially in countries in conflict or with economic problems”.

Avoiding mentioning the repression on the island, he continued: “Hasn’t Spain been a migrant town? Don’t they have migratory problems in the south, with Africa, and with Middle Eastern countries?” Sometimes it amazes me that in countries with resources, where there are problems and disagreements with their governments, they speak so badly about ours.which has always lived cornered by colossal external forces and, even so, has resisted a blockade of more than 60 years”.

On the rope of throwing balls out avoiding answering clearly, when asked about the departure of artists like Celia Cruz or his once close friend Pablo Milanés, Rodríguez preferred to go around the bush: “I have experienced some of our dissidences with the same Despite the fact that you or your ancestors may have lived through that of extraordinary intellectuals and artists such as Antonio Machado, León Felipe, Rafael Alberti or Antonio Gades. I had the pleasure of meeting the last two. I was a close friend of Gades; his remains, by his will , lie in our Sierra Maestra”.

In terms of previous repressive episodes of the Fidel Castro regime, such as the creation of forced labor camps of the UMAP, justified: “The Revolutionary Government had to bear all the prejudices that dragged our society since colonial times; among them a patriarchal and homophobic machismo. However, I did meet members of the Rebel Army who were homosexual. Of course, this was fully known to the Directorate of the Revolution.”

“The Military Production Assistance Units were created to punish indiscipline by members of the Rebel Army. Later, some unconscious thought that they could be used to punish those who did not work, people of the sweet life,” they were told.

“Among the stupid prejudices that existed with homosexuals, there was the one that they did not work, or that they lived an easy life. It was a terrible mistake and when what was happening reached the revolutionary leadership, they ordered those units to be closed. This happened at the end of 1966 or beginning of 1967. I met officials who had to do with the closure of those practices,” he said, without mentioning that Pablo Milanés himself was imprisoned in those camps.

Faced with a question about the poverty that is palpable in the streets of Cuba, he assured: “Part of the poverty that is palpable in the streets of Cuba has a surname: Made in the USA. The blockade is for that, to create poverty and for the people to turn against the government. I don’t say it. They say it very clearly,” he commented, without mentioning that while this is happening, the authorities are investing billions of dollars in building hotels.

Rodríguez spoke out against censorship, although he intervened: “censorship exists everywhere. I know very developed countries where actors and singers have been prosecuted and imprisoned for saying ‘inconveniences’. There are also countries where the opinion of others is silenced with bullets. None of that has happened in Cuba.”

And about Fidel Castro, he said: “Fidel was a revolutionary who connected a lot with his people. He wanted us to be a sovereign country, living 90 miles from the largest empire in history, which always wanted to dominate Cuba. That’s why he won the most terrible of hatreds. It is public that the CIA forged against him more than 600 murders”.

“Fidel was also an intellectual, a studious man, with a vocation as a teacher. He could spend hours explaining a subject. She knew how to listen to his interlocutors with great patience. Personally He was a kind and caring man.”assured.

Regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the singer-songwriter who condemned the US invasion of Vietnam stated: “I am against wars, much more those of supremacy, including of course the war in Ukraine. But I clarify that I am not anti-Russian, as I have seen that it incites to be the propaganda in many newspapers of the West”.

The journalist commented to Silvio that after two weeks in Cuba and speaking with many people, he felt a generalized discontent with the government. But Rodríguez, who recognized that “the flight of young people is our most bitter drama,” expressed that “discontent is a universal right and, fortunately, also an incensurable practice. However, being dissatisfied with a government is not the same as not believing in the principles it upholds. There are economic situations, sometimes imposed, that can provoke punctual reactions”.

And about 11J: “There were representatives of the Government who had a dialogue. I applauded that. There can be no society without dialogue. Much less with the restless areas of the youth. That is the socialism in which I believe.”