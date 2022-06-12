Silvio Rodríguez’s trova is immersed in the Zócalo of Mexico City

He did it again. Silvio Rodríguez dedicated the song to the Mexican president Fool, as he had done last Monday at the National Auditorium. In the Zócalo, before 100,000 followers, the Cuban troubadour made it clear that he was in tune with Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Both have been seen these days in the capital. Eight years ago, Silvio Rodríguez had already delighted Mexicans in a concert offered by the Government, but that did not include a tribute to the president. “Today I dedicate it again to Andrés Manuel (López Obrador) and to all Mexicans who believe that a better future is possible,” he said this Friday. If in the Auditorium the mention of the president was received with cheers throughout the stands, on the capital’s grid there were whistles and applause, a bit of everything.

The singer arrived with the rain. As soon as the Cuban stepped on the stage, the first drops began to fall on the Zócalo and soaked the flags of Cuba, Che Guevara and the feminist movement that stood out from the crowd. to the sound of Tune of two poemsthe downpour broke out shortly before 9:00 p.m., amid the shouts and applause of those who received the 75-year-old musician in the heart of the capital.

Some had umbrellas, others got a raincoat or some plastic to protect themselves from the rain, but practically everyone stayed to enjoy the free concert. Danzón for waiting, I will love you, Unicorn, Oil painting of a woman with a hatBetween speeches and applause, the interpreter gave life to his most popular hits, before an excited and attentive audience. His most recent album, the one that now takes him on tour, is called for the wait.

But it has been Fool the protagonist of these days in Mexico. She has already been put by the president in her morning conference and Silvio has given her a reply at the concerts. Although he is not considered related to López Obrador, Fernando Torres, a 39-year-old troubadour who attended the concert in the Zócalo, assures that the political affinities of his musical idol do not change his fondness for that song and all the discography of him. “I dedicate Fool, and, it can be, depending on how you look at it. If the president is something of a fool, he has nothing to do with the song, you can see it on the other side of the coin, ”he says while taking shelter from the rain on the corner of Calle 16 de Septiembre, in front of the Palace. National.

In the middle of the Zócalo plate, Humberto Calzada thinks quite the opposite. “I think he is doing very well, the song he dedicated to him is part of the project he has done and the achievements he has had. (López Obrador) has worked hard to get to where she is right now, ”he considers. Followers or not of the president, Silvio Rodríguez received the applause for his song.

Although it was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m., the appointment with the Cuban was delayed an hour. Meanwhile, the attendees kept arriving and tried to sneak as close as possible to the stage, until it formed a great tumult from which it was almost impossible to move. Aracely Rodríguez arrived after 6:00 p.m., but preferred to stay on the shore and quietly enjoy the music. “I grew up with Silvio Rodríguez and the Cuban trova. It is spectacular and seeing it is a delight, in addition to enjoying the orchestra is impressive”, commented the 45-year-old woman who lives in Iztapalapa.

Among the crowd, Dae Montaño, 17, and Emiliano Ramos, 19, fulfill their dream of seeing for the first time the artist who inspires them, who began his career almost half a century before they were born. “I’m already learning to play his songs on the guitar,” says Montaño. “I like his lyrics, what he communicates and the music itself is very relaxing, it’s very cool,” adds Ramos. Although the tastes of some friends who accompany them are not so similar. “We come more to see Vivir (Quintana) than Silvio,” confesses David Medeño, 23. “I like him a lot because of the message he has in his songs. I have been following her for three years, since the (feminist) marches that became an anthem”, continues Renata Cisneros, 19.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., Vivir Quintana came out on stage to open the concert. “For all the compañeras who fight without fear,” said the Mexican singer-songwriter, interpreter of fearless song, which has become an anthem of the feminist movement in Latin America. “Justice for all the missing compañeras. Justice. I don’t forget”, she exclaimed before giving way to the Cuban artist.

The wait was worth it. Some sang, others danced and some cried with emotion. Like Johanna Cruz, when she and her husband remember how they fell in love 15 years ago surrounded by butterflies and other songs by Silvio Rodríguez. “We continue to enjoy it the same and we love that everywhere we see people in their 40s, 20s, of all ages who also come to enjoy it,” he shares. A few steps away, Cleotilde Fuentes, 70, admits that she was surprised to see so many generations at the concert. “I thought that only old people were going to come, but there are many young people and I like that,” she says.

