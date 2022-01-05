Silvio’s grand tour in the presidential villas. Semi-serious tale

Berlusconi has a plan to restore polish to the Quirinale estates. It starts from the breeding of dromedaries. Here are the details of his third day at the Colle

Berlusconi’s third day at the Quirinale. The new president decides to spend the day in the residences of his relevance: Castel Porziano estate, Villa Rosebery in Naples, San Rossore estate. It starts from the latter. First he signs an immediately executive presidential decree: “I Berlusconi Silvio, availing myself of the role I hold, revoke the sale (on loan for use) of the San Rossore estate to the Tuscany region. It has always been part of the agricultural-forestry heritage of the presidency of the Republic “.

Here he is Berlusconi in the morning at 4:30 in San Rossore. He is holding the revocation of the concession to the Tuscany region in his hand. Immediately he goes to visit the famous dromedaries. Attraction of the estate for four centuries. He is interested in their diet and says to the veterinarian: “What do you think if we call the circus Medini, city of Milan, to get his parents?”.

Veterinarian: “Why do they sell them?”.

Berlusconi: “Yes! People have the stench under their noses now. He no longer loves the traditional circus ”.

Veterinarian: “But how many are there?”.

Berlusconi: “Ten plus a dromedary just born yesterday”.

Veterinarian: “You decide, president! The place is here! ”.

Berlusconi: “What do you say if we add 19 kangaroos? How many hay bales do you produce on the estate? ”.

Veterinarian: “I have to ask the court agronomist for a second.”

Shortly after the reply: “President, we are about 26,000 bales of hay of ten quintals each”.

Berlusconi: “Great! Move half the load to the Castel Porziano estate. I’m going there now ”.

In fact, the president’s staff and himself arrive at the historic presidential estate. The magnificent Castel Porziano. Berlusconi confides to the general secretary of the Quirinale: “Antonio! I would like the estate to be open to Italians all year round, without permission or group bookings. Open! Night and day. How nice to see people going to the woods on the estate for mushrooms or photographing the fawns. But also take a bath in the waters of the Tyrrhenian Sea. How about building a five-star resort? I try to hear Maurizio Landini if ​​he has nothing against it; but I don’t think. But before deciding I have to consult him, also because all the workers of the estate have the CGIL card in their pockets “.

Secretary: “Fiom?”.

Berlusconi: “No, just CGIL! Fiom is CGIL but of the metalworkers, the ones I respect most “.

Berlusconi asks forest workers: “Excuse me? Why are you cutting that age-old maple? ”.

Forestali: “Sorry president, but he had xylella”.

Berlusconi: “But think! I was convinced it was a problem for the olive trees, however… “.

Foresters: “Yes, unfortunately it also attacks other tree plants”.

Berlusconi: “Not to replace your competence, but wouldn’t it be appropriate to cut down the trees in this whole area as a prevention?”.

Forestali: “What do you say, president? We do what it says! ”.

Berlusconi: “Nothing! Leave everything like this, tomorrow we see the evolution of the problem which then, let’s face it, is not a problem “.

THEThe presidential procession heads to Naples, destination Villa Rosebery, known worldwide by the name: “the Brazilian” and defined by the New York Times: “The most luxurious presidential residence on the planet”. In fact it is very very beautiful. Berlusconi is enchanted, he did not imagine it so. Very agitated, he telephones the man who does not have a well-defined personality.

Berlusconi: “Hello? Man with an incomplete personality? ”.

Man without personality: “Yes, who is talking?”.

Berlusconi: “I am President Berlusconi”.

Man without personality: “What a welcome surprise, your excellence”.

Berlusconi: “I would like to invite you to Villa Rosebery in Naples, can you join us for lunch?”.

Man without personality: “Of course!”.

While we await the arrival of the illustrious guest, let us remember that the man who does not have his own well-defined personality does everything he sees on TV. This is the full definition. He is a 52-year-old diplomat from Avellino who ranked first in the competition of the same name held by the presidency of the Council of Ministers, a competition that had its debut under the Monti government. The current holder of the title has been in office since 2006. He receives many marriage proposals, although he never decides in things. And strangely, while women want a man with a strong personality, in this case they love him. Was it because they saw it on television? I do not think so. Let’s not trivialize the truest feelings. However he arrives on time, Berlusconi receives him and to everyone’s surprise he says: “A man who does not have a personality as it should, or as expected, I appoint you as commissioner for the protection and enhancement of this magnificent residence. From a telephone survey of mine now done at random on 500 Italians, no one knew Villa Rosebery. And more serious, he did not know that this too, like the Quirinal Palace, is their home (so to speak). She has the task of making it known and appreciated by our compatriots, starting with the schools. Its immense library must be open to all ”.

Man without personality: “Thank you president! I will do my best”.

Berlusconi: “I’ll call you tomorrow to see how things are going, if I don’t call it means I’ve forgotten. You will understand, I have not only this to think about, good man ”.

One of the objectives of the Berlusconi presidency is (it is not a secret) to expand the properties belonging to the tenant of the Quirinale. Berlusconi would like to buy a villa on the Brenta as a public good. Here he is at Villa Foscarini-Rossi to negotiate the purchase. The deal was blurred because the current owner Angelina Jolie wanted an equal exchange: “You Silvio give me the villa in Naples, I’ll give you this one”.

Berlusconi: “Angelina, we don’t really talk about it, with all due respect for your reason, it’s like exchanging Ronaldo with Messi.”

Jolie: “What example is this? They seem to me of equal value ”.

Berlusconi: “Indeed! No one loses, no one gains, what’s the deal? You Angelina keep yours and the Italian Republic that I represent temporarily holds Villa Rosebery. Bye thank you. You are always the most beautiful”.

Jolie: “Of the world?”.

Berlusconi: “Sure !!”.

To everyone’s surprise, the president leaves for Auckland from Naples. Objective: to meet the Maori. Which happens. A delegation of Maori awaits the president and accompanies him around New Zealand. Berlusconi politely asks: “But does it seem fair to you that for some years now in the America’s Cup they have been using double-hulled catamarans which in practice have banned normal boats?”.

The Maori leader: “Excuse me president, but did you come from the other side of the planet to ask us this?”.

Berlusconi: “No, absolutely! Dude, let’s not joke! I’m here to find out from your hands how the coral reef is! ”.

Maori chief: “Don’t believe, President, all the Communist documentaries that just alarm. The coral reef has never looked so good ”.

Berlusconi: “Really! Better, better this way “.

Maori chief: “On the contrary, I kindly wanted to ask you, can’t you stop this media campaign that says that the coral reef is dying out?”.

Berlusconi: “Friend! I speak to you frankly! I can not do it. Even in my televisions there is full of communists and environmentalists with a private pool. In practice, they are in charge. This is something that has never been seen in the West. Communists who have a standard of living and consumption of goods like the 50’s Texan billionaires ”.

the Maori chief is moved by such sincerity that he pays homage to Berlusconi with a hand-carved stool with the faces of his ancestors. Berlusconi with the usual frankness: “But you couldn’t get me another gift … Just a stool with your dear ancestors”.

The Maori chief: “President! She is great! We wanted to test your sincerity. How many times have we seen, among the exchanges of gifts between the powerful of the earth, not sincere appreciation … but of circumstance. While we were thinking, what kind of stuff is this… You, President Berlusconi, speak from the heart, that’s why we love you ”.

Thanks to the time zone, Berlusconi always returns to Rome on the same day. He stops in Piazza Navona and indulges in a nice pineapple stuffed with ice cream at the table. Many applaud. Yes to exotic fruits! No to autarchy! If every state produces and buys only its own things, who do we sell Ferraris to? Berlusconi approves. At the same time, a homeless person is bathing in the Fountain of the Rivers. He climbs on a statue for the plunge and the Renaissance artifact detaches and falls into the water together with the wretch. He is immediately arrested. The moron seeing President Berlusconi yells: “Cav, ​​Cav, save me! I didn’t want to cause such damage ”.

Berlusconi intervenes: “What jumped into your mind to bathe in this masterpiece?”.

Vandal: “Yes, I was wrong, I’m sorry!”.

Berlusconi talks to a deputy chief, it is decided to take the individual to the Frosinone asylum. The thing was to remain secret but in the asylum the individual is made the object of hazing. It is translated into the prisons of the Castel Porziano estate. Here during the day he can go out to feed the dromedaries, recently introduced as in the “sister” estate of San Rossore. In all, the Presidency of the Republic now has 230 dromedaries, several ostriches, 500 Thompson’s gazelles, domestic wolves, polar bears from scientific expeditions to the pole and more in charge of its landholdings (see the complete list on the website of the Gazette). All fed with organic food without the use of chemicals. This choice led to the closure of the agricultural division of some chemical giants. End. With logical consequence two hundred million unemployed at home in front of the computer to be interested and complain about everything.