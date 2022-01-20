Sim Cards, some rare ones are worth up to 50 thousand euros: check if you have these

There are some very rare Sim cards that can have a value that can even reach 50 thousand euros. Let’s find out what they are.

Collectors from all over the world will rub their eyes to discover that there are some Sim Cards worth 50 thousand euros. So let’s go see the list of phone cards that could be worth a fortune.

There are many objects to collect, which often after years can be worth a real fortune. In fact, among these we find not only rare coins, but also some telephone cards that they can worth a fortune. In addition, every day there are millions of collectors who try to find the rarer cards. These Sims are called Top Number and are among the most sought after by those who collect them.

Indeed establish the rarity of one Sim Card it is very simple and is directly related to the telephone number associated with the telephone card. Furthermore, the easier the number is to remember, the more the value goes up. These cards, as anticipated, are called Top Number and can reach a value of € 50,000. Of these, five have been auctioned on Ebay, with the profit going directly to the National Cancer Institute.

Sim Cards, the most precious ones sold at auction on Ebay: what they are

So on Ebay five of the Sim Card with the greatest value on the market. In fact these are:

339 YYXXXXX, donated by TIM , was sold for 2,210 euros ;

, was sold for ; 33Y XXXXXXX, also donated by TIM , was beaten at the figure of 8,600 euros ;

, was beaten at the figure of ; 342 XXXXXYY, donated by Vodafone , was awarded for the figure of 1,920 euros ;

, was awarded for the figure of ; 320 XYZYZYZ, donated by Wind , was sold to a collector for 856 euros ;

, was sold to a collector for ; 393 XY9XXY9, donated by H3G, reached the figure of 343 euros.

But these aren’t the only cards that can be worth a real fortune. In fact there are many SIM collectibles that can be resold at auction for a good amount of money. The important thing therefore is to always check if we have in some drawer or in the cellar telephone cards and subsequently by consulting the number it is possible to evaluate their value on the market.