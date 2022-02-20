Simeone, after Atlético’s triumph: “Herrera made a great match”

The international for Mexico lived just his second start of the 2021-22 season

The coach of Atlético de Madrid, Diego Pablo Simeonsaid this Saturday, after the victory in El Sadar against Osasuna (0-3), that his team recovered “that defensive security” that it had lost in recent days and He stressed that the Mexican Héctor Herrera made “a great game.”

“We came from a hard blow and it was difficult because we had a few days to prepare for this match,” Simeone said.

Héctor Herrera drives the ball – Osasuna vs. Atletico Madrid EFE

“A great game by Vrsaljko allowed us to exploit the good characteristics of Marcos in that step forward, both Joao and Luis did a great job for the team to be together, Herrera played a great game, Koke grew a lot in reference to the previous games. .. Everyone played a very regular game, very balanced, with a lot of personality and above all with what you see and cannot hide, which is the hunger to want to win. Luck also influenced the game, because in the first half the stick against could have been the goal that weakened us”, valued the Argentine coach.

“In the second half we showed with two great goals the forcefulness that this game has”, said about the second 45 minutes, in which his players beat a seasoned Osasuna.

“We need everyone well. We enter a stage where there is no room for anything and we have to push in all the games, “ highlighted.

On Osasunathe Argentine coach said that it is “a very tough, strong team that knows what it is playing at”.