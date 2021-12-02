Simeone, first as a former high temperature – Calcio Casteddu

Sports

In the second half of Verona-Cagliari, played yesterday, a bad foul by Simeone on Nández triggered a mini fight: “things on the pitch”, for sure. But a certain latent nervousness may have played its part …

TACKLE. Verona-Cagliari, minute 49. Everyone perceives that between Nahitan Nández And Giovanni Simeone, great ex of the match and who left the rossoblù in August, there was a “skirmish”. Probably a few words too many that ignite the spirits, especially that of the Argentine striker: a dangerous tackle and Nández remains on the ground, very sore. It takes a few seconds and a fight starts near the sideline. Everything does not last long, the referee Mercenaro and the protagonists are very good at quickly lowering the temperature.

TEMPERATURE. But we have seen everything: Mazzarri on the pitch to divide some players, Keita Baldé who does not send them to tell the opposing coach Tudor, some yellow flying. Perhaps the “Cholito” felt the game extremely well, if we also take into account a couple of goal chances that were not exploited with clarity. AND let’s put the competitive charge probably weighed down by the desire for revenge against the rossoblù club, which let him go on loan elsewhere in the summer. Consideration of the writer: Simeone would have hardly dared to carry out the same intervention at Unipol Domus. Field things, they usually say. But a certain latent nervousness may have played a determining role.

