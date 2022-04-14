Simeone sends a ‘message’ to Pep Guardiola after Atleti’s ‘KO’

In Madrid the sparks flew with the clash between Atlético and Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s men took the ticket to the semifinals of the Champions League, a phase in which they will face Real Madrid, but the controversy was not lacking in the match. The players staged a real brawl on and off the field and the coaches also responded in the press room.

The ‘Cholo’ Simeone, who very rarely remains silent and represses his emotions, has spoken openly about his counterpart at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola. The Argentine coach was questioned about whether he felt that the coach from Santpedor had disrespected him and left a ‘message’ that has sparked controversy on social networks. “We’re not that dumb…” he made it clear.

“Many times those who have a great lexicon are able to praise you with contempt”

The coach of the ‘colchoneros’ pointed out, specifically, that “I don’t have to give my opinion and believe that one speaks badly or well. Many times those who have a great lexicon are able to praise you with a scorn. We are not so stupid even if we do not have so much lexicon”. His statements are directly related to the ‘stick’ that Guardiola sent him for the way Atlético defended in the first leg, that’s why defend as in prehistory.

Despite the coach’s annoyance, he ended up applauding the Manchester City bench, as it seemed live, but Simeone clarified after the game that he was only applauding the Wanda Metropolitano and all the fans who showed up to support Atlético: “Al end when you talk too much you end up undressing. In Nowhere did I applaud the other bench, I applauded our audience. I think it was important to applaud something strong that was being noticed on the pitch”.

Simeone, proud of Atlético

The coach of the rojiblanco team has been proud of his team, despite the defeat. Atlético competed until the end and during the second half they left the feeling that they could tie the tie at any time, against a City that was very ‘unbecoming’ of being a team led by Pep Guardiola. “We have an extraordinary crowd and responding to what the team gave them. But we couldn’t win. The second is to feel proud and I have no doubt that I am proud of the team that Atlético de Madrid has because it competes”.

Simeone also highlighted that “we always compete, there will be times when we don’t like it but we compete. Watch the game on television and you will see that there are players who go all out against players who are better, is incredible. Despite everything, the most important thing is to win.”