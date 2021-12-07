Simeone: “The real favorite to go through is Porto …”

Simeone puts his hands forward. Favorite port for the passage to the round of 16. Whether it is pre-tactic or superstition, it is not known. The only certainty is that the draw will not be enough. Colchoneros forced to win and hope that the …

REACTION – Low morale, after the home defeat against Mallorca, all that remains is to cling to the hope and the historic ability to react of Simeone’s team. When Atletico went to the ropes, they almost always pulled the rabbit out of the hat. “Winning is always good, we are expected from a very important match with an opponent who plays very well, who is first in the Portuguese league, as is Milan in Italy. All the teams included in this group are very strong. I understand that the situation is difficult, if I had to say something to the fans, I would say that words are useless and facts count. And I absolutely trust my team, I train with them, I know their character and what they can give. “

CRITICISM – Simeone found himself as champion of Spain in the crosshairs of critics. “Since I have been in football, first as a player and then as a coach, I have been idolized and questioned. It is part of the profession. The team must improve on a collective level. I am not talking about individuality, nor about the department. possession involves all ten men of the movement “. Qualification hanging by a thread. “We are facing a team of great value, which in recent years has always performed very well in the Champions League. Porto are skilled in the defensive phase, they know how to recover the ball and restart in speed but they are also able to build play. In my opinion, they are they are the big favorites to go through, they have more points in the standings than the others, including Milan. “

December 6, 2021 (change December 6, 2021 | 5:59 pm)

