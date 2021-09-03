‘simian’ themed NFT collection burns $ 4 million worth of Ether in 5 hours

The latest craze for animal-themed non-fungible tokens was such a huge success that it became the leading source of transaction fees on Ethereum in the past 24 hours.

CyberKongz – a collection of 1,000 NFTs launched in early March 2021 – has recently gained popularity, so much so that it has usurped the throne of OpenSea and Uniswap, the world’s most popular decentralized exchange in terms of Ethereum fees burned.

The result was also reported by Chinese reporter Wu Blockchain, reporting that CyberKongz burned 1,240 ETH, or about $ 4 million, in just 5 hours:

“The NFT CyberKongz VX project burned more than 1,240 ETH in 5 hours, ranking first on the burner list.”

The NFT project CyberKongz VX has burned more than 1,240 ETH in 5h, ranking first in the burning list. pic.twitter.com/5ZCfZmqcU2 – Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 16, 2021

Mass minting of “monkey-like” tokens has skyrocketed gas prices with average transactions reaching the highest level seen since late May, at around $ 25. Etherscan’s gas tracker is reporting prices of over $ 40 for more complex operations, such as interactions with smart contracts.

At the time of writing, ETH tax burn tracker ultrasound.money reports that CyberKongz is responsible for the burn of 1,432 ETH, or $ 4.7 million, in the past 24 hours. He still has an advantage over both OpenSea and Uniswap, having destroyed more ETH than both combined.

According to OpenSea, there are 3,000 NFTs in CyberKongz’s collection, with more than 600 holders and a minimum price of 1.27 ETH, or around $ 4,150. The most expensive, the first in the collection, was offered for a whopping 10,000 ETH, or $ 33 million.

According to the official website of the NFT collection, the 34×34 pixel CyberKongz images have achieved great popularity due to their suitability as profile pictures on Discord and on social media. A BANANA token was also created, which gives the ability to passively generate 10 CyberKongz tokens per day for the next ten years.

The minting event took place about 13 hours ago, Sunday 15th August at 21:00 CET. Up to ten thousand CyberKong NFTs are available, including 3D ones for use in the metaverse:

“IT WAS VERY FAST! ⚡️ Thanks a lot to everyone who got CyberKongz VX! ♥ ️ There were a few hitches right after the minting, but we fixed everything! If you want to buy CyberKongz VX on the secondary market, make sure you are buying from the correct collection. “

THAT WAS SO FAST! ⚡️ Big thanks to everyone who got CyberKongz VX! ♥ ️ There were some hickups right after the mint but we got it all worked out! If you want to buy CyberKongz VX on secondary market, please make sure you buy from the correct collection: https: //t.co/yuvSDKClCV – CyberKongz (@CyberKongz) August 15, 2021

OpenSea, the exchange where CyberKongz’s secondary market is concentrated, is responsible for almost 16% of all the gas used on the network. It generated $ 2.7 million in fees in the past 24 hours.