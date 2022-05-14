Technology

similarities and differences between both versions

we will explain what are the main differences between the Pro and Home versions of Windows 11, so that if you are in doubt about which version you want to buy, you can find out what the professional version offers you more to think about whether it is worth it or if you have enough with the home version.

We are going to start by explaining to you in a simple and understandable way what exactly these versions are, so that you can distinguish their concepts before starting. And then, we will go on to show you in some tables the different characteristics that they share or those that the Pro version has that are not in the Home version.

What are the Home and Pro versions

Windows 11, just like its predecessors, has different versions. Windows 11 Home is the basic version of the operating system, the one that is designed for most people, and that offers everything that an average user can ask for from an operating system. Therefore, when you see that a computer comes with Windows 11 installed, think that it is normal for it to be with this version.

While, Windows 11 Pro is the most professional version, which includes some features that the vast majority of users won’t need, but that may be necessary in professional settings. These features are usually extra layers of security, or others designed to be used in companies.

Windows 11 Pro is more expensive than the Home versionThat’s why it’s important to know the differences, so you can see how much it’s worth spending more for features you may never need. Meanwhile, if you are a company, it is also convenient to know if these features are useful for it or if the home version is enough for you.

Differences between Windows 11 Home and Pro

Before we start talking about the differences, you should know that all the main features of Windows 11 are in both versions. Window docking layouts, Edge, the app store, the future arrival of Android apps, desktop management, widgets, and gaming perks are all in the Home version, you don’t need to pay extra for any of these features.

After two months using Windows 11 now Windows 10 feels slow and outdated

Where there is a difference is in some of these functions related to the security and protection of the computer. This is what they offer one and the other:

Characteristic

W11 Home

W11Pro

device encryption

Yes

Yes

Device encryption with BitLocker

Do not

Yes

Firewall and network protection

Yes

Yes

Windows security options

Yes

Yes

Internet protection

Yes

Yes

Parental control

Yes

Yes

secure boot

Yes

Yes

WindowsHello

Yes

Yes

Windows Information Protection (WIP)

Do not

Yes

As you can see in this first table, There are only two security options that are not in Windows 11 Home but yes in the Pro version. The first is encryption with BitLockerthat if your device is lost or stolen, it locks your entire computer so that no one can access it and your data or use it.

The second difference is that of the system Windows Information Protection (WIP)which helps protect apps and business data from data breaches that may occur on business devices, just like employees’ personal devices.

Next, we leave you with the enterprise management and deployment features, which are the biggest difference between the two versions, since they are exclusive to the Pro version.

Characteristic

W11 Home

W11Pro

assigned access

Do not

Yes

Dynamic provisioning

Do not

Yes

Enterprise State Roaming with Azure

Do not

Yes

group policy

Do not

Yes

Full screen settings

Do not

Yes

Active Directory and Azure Active Directory support

Do not

Yes

Microsoft Store for Business

Do not

Yes

Mobile Device Management

Do not

Yes

Windows Update for Business

Do not

Yes

Windows 11: 42 functions and tricks to get the most out of the operating system

Here, as you can see, all the functions are exclusive to Windows 11 Pro. Therefore, now we are going to explain a little what each of them does.

  • assigned access: They allow you to have separate and protected identities for different users of the same computer, and different applications are run on each of them.
  • Dynamic provisioning: A quick configuration so that the process of turning on the computer for the first time and having it ready to work takes the minimum time.
  • Enterprise State Roaming with Azure: It is for companies with licenses Azure AD Premium either Enterprise Mobility + Security (EMS). The feature unifies the experience across Windows devices, making each one you set up from scratch within the company do so much faster using features from the others.
  • group policy: Combines Windows 11 Pro with Windows Server, allowing administrators to better manage computers, user accounts, groups, and computer files and printers in a unified way.
  • Full screen settings: In addition to doing it locally, you can also configure new devices remotely through mobile device management.
  • Microsoft Store for Business: A special application store, in which you can manage and distribute the applications that are installed on computers and massively install them on several.
  • Mobile Device Management: This is an alternative option to manage the company’s computers from other devices based on the cloud.
  • Active Directory support: Makes it easier for company IT people to manage employee computers, and more conveniently access files and printers. It also combines Windows 11 Pro with Windows Server.
  • Azure Active Directory supportNote: Single sign-on can be used between Windows 11, Microsoft 365, and other Microsoft services, making it easier to manage logins and passwords.
  • Windows Update for Business: Provides control of update deployments, making everything faster and easier, and these updates arrive more efficiently.

