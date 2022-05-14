similarities and differences between both versions

we will explain what are the main differences between the Pro and Home versions of Windows 11, so that if you are in doubt about which version you want to buy, you can find out what the professional version offers you more to think about whether it is worth it or if you have enough with the home version.

We are going to start by explaining to you in a simple and understandable way what exactly these versions are, so that you can distinguish their concepts before starting. And then, we will go on to show you in some tables the different characteristics that they share or those that the Pro version has that are not in the Home version.

What are the Home and Pro versions

Windows 11, just like its predecessors, has different versions. Windows 11 Home is the basic version of the operating system, the one that is designed for most people, and that offers everything that an average user can ask for from an operating system. Therefore, when you see that a computer comes with Windows 11 installed, think that it is normal for it to be with this version.

While, Windows 11 Pro is the most professional version, which includes some features that the vast majority of users won’t need, but that may be necessary in professional settings. These features are usually extra layers of security, or others designed to be used in companies.

Windows 11 Pro is more expensive than the Home versionThat’s why it’s important to know the differences, so you can see how much it’s worth spending more for features you may never need. Meanwhile, if you are a company, it is also convenient to know if these features are useful for it or if the home version is enough for you.

Differences between Windows 11 Home and Pro

Before we start talking about the differences, you should know that all the main features of Windows 11 are in both versions. Window docking layouts, Edge, the app store, the future arrival of Android apps, desktop management, widgets, and gaming perks are all in the Home version, you don’t need to pay extra for any of these features.

Where there is a difference is in some of these functions related to the security and protection of the computer. This is what they offer one and the other:

Characteristic W11 Home W11Pro device encryption Yes Yes Device encryption with BitLocker Do not Yes Firewall and network protection Yes Yes Windows security options Yes Yes Internet protection Yes Yes Parental control Yes Yes secure boot Yes Yes WindowsHello Yes Yes Windows Information Protection (WIP) Do not Yes

As you can see in this first table, There are only two security options that are not in Windows 11 Home but yes in the Pro version. The first is encryption with BitLockerthat if your device is lost or stolen, it locks your entire computer so that no one can access it and your data or use it.

The second difference is that of the system Windows Information Protection (WIP)which helps protect apps and business data from data breaches that may occur on business devices, just like employees’ personal devices.

Next, we leave you with the enterprise management and deployment features, which are the biggest difference between the two versions, since they are exclusive to the Pro version.

Characteristic W11 Home W11Pro assigned access Do not Yes Dynamic provisioning Do not Yes Enterprise State Roaming with Azure Do not Yes group policy Do not Yes Full screen settings Do not Yes Active Directory and Azure Active Directory support Do not Yes Microsoft Store for Business Do not Yes Mobile Device Management Do not Yes Windows Update for Business Do not Yes

Here, as you can see, all the functions are exclusive to Windows 11 Pro. Therefore, now we are going to explain a little what each of them does.