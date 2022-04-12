Simon Cowell looks unrecognizable after stopping Botox injections

Simon Cowellfamous judge of shows like ‘The X Factor’, and ‘America’s Got Talent’, recently revealed that some time ago he stopped injecting botox, this after his 8-year-old son told him that he seemed “something out of a horror movie“.

And the changes in his face could be noticed in the most recent installment of the Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 from Nickelodeon, where he looked thinner and with a face that even he himself recognized he had not seen for a long time.

“There was a stage where I might have gone too far. Saw a ‘before’ picture of me the other day, and didn’t recognize it as me in the first place“, He spoke in an interview for an American media.

He also commented in that same interview that the dietary changes in his life have been a factor of great importance so that he currently looks better, far from aesthetic interventions and poor nutrition.

“I’ll tell you what I did; I saw a doctor on Harley Street. He specializes in a certain type of diet… he did my blood, urine and everything else, and a month later the results came back and his words were: ‘You have the worst diet of all the clients I’ve ever seen.‘“, he talked.

However, the creator of great musical groups like one direction either Fifth Harmony, He has not been exempt from accidents that have put his life at risk no matter how careful he is, since a few weeks ago he suffered an accident on his electric bicycle, leaving him with severe blows and in his most recent appearance he still shows off his broken arm.