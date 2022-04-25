Simon Cowell threatens to bring X Factor back to screens after removing it a year ago

ads

Simon Cowell is thinking of bringing back The X Factor after taking it down just a year ago.

The iconic show ran from 2004 to 2018 before and saw two spin-offs in 2019: The Band and The X Factor Celebrity.

Last summer, ITV confirmed that the show would not be returning, but it seems that Simon has other plans.

He is apparently planning to resurrect The X Factor a year after ITV stated that they had no plans to broadcast it again.

The TV boss has hinted that the time may be right for the show to return to the US.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: “The X Factor is far from dead in America. Simon always felt that the show needed to rest and renew itself.

Simon plans to bring the show back (Image: ITV)

“He and the producers are looking to make it appeal to a larger audience and incorporate more social media platforms and streaming possibilities.”

Simon also told the publication: “I’m proud of the show. I’m actually thinking of trying to bring the X Factor back to America.”

This comes after former X Factor star Wagner revealed why he thought the show had come to an end in the UK.

The singer argued that it was removed because people no longer buy records and because of the change in Simon himself.

He wants to bring it back to US screens (Image: Dymond/Thames/Syco/REX/Shutterstock)

He told the Daily Star: “The other thing that I think contributed to the show losing its popularity was the fact that Simon had to become Mr. Nice Guy.

“I used to say horrible things to people who sang badly.

“But now, more and more, the world is becoming a very boring place, where you have to be politically correct at all times.”

He added: “People enjoyed seeing him say horrible things, which is wrong.

Wagner rose to fame in 2010 (Image: Ken McKay)

“That was something that I think drew people to watch the show.”

The singer made it to the semifinals in 2010 as part of the Overs category and placed fifth in the competition.

Wagner was mentored by Louis Walsh on the show, with judges Simon, Cheryl, and Danni Minogue also starring in the series.

The series was won by Matt Cardle that year, but also featured big names like One Direction, Rebecca Ferguson and Cher Lloyd.

