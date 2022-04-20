Simon Cowell’s BGT golden buzzer act Axel Blake spent time in prison before ITV showed glee

ads

Simon Cowell’s Golden Ringer BGT act Axel Blake spent time in a juvenile prison.

He said the “toxic and horrible” experience made him turn his life around and follow his dream of becoming a comedian.

Axel, 33, was seen on tonight’s ITV show (April 17) getting a free pass to the live semi-finals.

Cowell told him, “After what everyone’s been through these last few years, we needed artists like you.”

But Axel, a father of two and a property maintenance worker, admits his life could have taken a very different turn.

As a child, he picked on the wrong crowd and claimed there was “peer pressure” to do things to keep up with his friends.

He was involved in an altercation with a group of boys and had to spend three months in a juvenile prison.

Axel, from west London, said: “I was heavy on gang life.

“You don’t want to be a jerk, you want pride and you want respect and that consumed me.

“I was surrounded by the wrong kind of people, the wrong mindset, my mindset was poisoned.

“Eventually it led me to go to prison when I was 18…19 years old.”

He told the ListenNotes podcast: “The governor told me, ‘You’re coming back.’ I will never forget. I thought: ‘Never, never, never’.

“It changed me as a person and it changed me for the better. It was very toxic there. It’s a horrible place to be.”

One of his concerts is now on Amazon Prime Video, called I’m Not Gonna Lie.

ITV and Axel did not comment when approached by the Daily Star.

Saturday’s opening episode of Britain’s Got Talent drew a peak audience of 7.2 million.

Axel had to spend three months in a juvenile delinquent prison as a teenager (Picture: ITV)

Fans weren’t happy with Amanda Holden’s golden buzzer winner, The Greatest Showman singer Loren Allred.

Although she did not appear on screen in the hit film, she voiced Rebecca Ferguson’s character, Jenny Lind, a professional opera singer hired by PT Barnum to help raise funds for her circus.

Amanda pressed her golden buzzer for Loren, which means the contestant goes straight into the live semi-final shows next month.

Viewers at home were outraged by the decision and were quick to share their opinion on social media.

On Twitter, a fan wrote: “God. A golden ring for an American singer who has already voiced a blockbuster Hollywood movie on Britain’s Got Talent. I met her the moment she walked on stage. She’s already famous… she’s not great. «

Another fumed: “I mean she was good enough to perform at the live shows as a guest. It’s not fair to push the golden bell for someone famous and they have 430 million listeners on Spotify.”

Britain’s Got Talent airs Saturdays on ITV

