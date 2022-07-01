Simon Pegg discusses the competition between the Mission: Impossible and James Bond films

If you had to choose the best spy movies, without a doubt, most fans would choose between the saga of Mission Impossible and of james-bond.

Although James Bond is the longest-running franchise, the Mission Impossible movies have been overshadowing him for a long time, being a tough competitor for agent 007.

If you often watch series when traveling or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for entertainment consumption. See list

In a recent interview for Soho House, simon peggactor who plays benji dunn in the Mission Impossible saga, he shared his thoughts about the “friendly competition” that both franchises display.

Although he admits that the rivalry between both sagas is friendly, Pegg says that Mission: Impossible outperforms its British counterpart because of all the effort Tom Cruise puts into all of his action scenes.where he emphasizes that the actor performs the “real” sequences.

“I think both movies benefit immensely. Because I’m biased, I think Mission: Impossible highlights him a little bit, like everything you see, he does it for real. There are no stuntmen for him (Tom Cruise),” Pegg said.

“There’s a chill you get when there’s authenticity: The idea that this guy is jumping off a cliff on a motorcycle and deploying his parachute 100 feet off the ground? Gives you goosebumps,” he added.

However, it seems that the rivalry between James Bond and Mission Impossible It will take a short break, since there are currently no plans to start production on a new 007 movie for a couple of years due to the fact that they are “reinventing” the character, according to his production company.

For his part, Ethan Hunt will be back in theaters with Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence Part 1, the seventh installment of the saga whose first trailer we saw a few months ago and which will bring back Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Frederick Schmidt (apart from Tom Cruise, of course).

The film Mission Impossible: Death Sentence Part 1 will be released in theaters on July 14, 2023 and its second part will arrive on June 28, 2024. Meanwhile, here we recommend these 10 action movies that do not give you a single second of respite on Netflix, HBO and Amazon Prime Video.