Simon & The Stars 2022 Horoscope, Ranking of Signs / In crisis Taurus, Virgo and …

Simon & The Stars 2022 Horoscope, Ranking of Signs: Taurus, Virgo and Aquarius in trouble

With the end of 2021 and the beginning of the new year, the inevitable2022 horoscope of Simon & the Stars, born Simone Morandi. The astrologer has drawn up one ranking of zodiac signs and forecasts for their 2022. What will the less fortunate signs in the new year? For the Bull, sign of the Earth, 2022 will be a year in which to get out of unpleasant situations rather than live a real recovery. A year of transition, therefore, of waiting, of construction for a better future: you will have to concentrate your forces on repairing the damage caused by a stunted and difficult 2021. Come out of a long period of disappointment and the first few weeks of the coming year won’t be generous, but he may understand the mistakes and the people he is worth building with. If the first part of the year will therefore be therapeutic, in the second you will have to focus on introspection, to understand and focus on situations, people, opportunities to be seized in the future. You will have 12 months to prepare for 2023, a new year in which the planets will finally be on your side.

Horoscope 2022, predictions for the Virgin of Simon & the Stars

Even the Virgin, sign of the Earth, will experience alternating phases in 2022 and will have to focus its attention above all on the real priorities to be highlighted in the new year. In recent years the Virgin, according to theSimon & The Stars horoscope, she hid behind her mask of imperturbability, an attitude that no longer makes sense to carry on. Jupiter will be opposed to Virgo, which is why, even if it will not be a year to be forgotten or left behind, it will however be the beginning of a period of verification and self-analysis. According to the horoscope 2022 will be a year of budgets and reprogramming in every sphere, sentimental and working, the right opportunity to take a break, reformulate one’s life, ready to restart with enthusiasm in 2023, the year in which, those who have been able to grant themselves the analysis time, it will be ready for new projects.

Aquarius, what year will it be for the 2022 Simon & the Stars horoscope?

L’fish tank in 2021 he made some important decisions, he often said “no” in various areas. Hence the new year for Aquarius, according to the 2022 horoscope predictions by Simon & The Stars, will be characterized by change, but light, without excessive tearing or unexpected and irrational decisions. On the other hand Saturn is still very present in the sign, at least in the first part of the year, a Saturn not entirely adverse, but capable of generating misunderstandings. From the month of May, the Aquarium will have to and will be able to go back to building, to enlarge its sphere of projects and to follow its ambitions. Obviously, the period from the beginning of the year to the month of May is an opportunity to continue evaluating, analyzing but with a positive eye now, ready for the turning point. The most enterprising Aquarians, especially from the early stages of summer 2022, will see their projects come true, a moment in which they will be able to dare more because Saturn will slowly leave its mark.

