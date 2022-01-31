Simona Izzo, the serious health problem: “It seemed to me …”

Simona Izzo, actress, voice actress, with passionate loves and a “smoking” character. However, her life has gone through difficult times, struggling with an illness that has tormented her.

Simonetta Izzosaid Simona is an Italian actress, voice actress, dubbing director, dialogist, director, screenwriter, television personality, writer and former announcer. From her volcanic personality, Simonetta has made a lot of TV and also many reality shows: From Beijing Express to Big Brother Vip.

As for her private life, Simona Izzo has married Ricky Tognazzi in 1995 after a long relationship with Maurizio Costanzo. From 1975 to 1978 she was paired with Antonello Vendittiwith whom she had the son Francesco, actor and voice actor.

Simona Izzo and Maurizio Costanzo they lived together for three years, so much so that the public opinion of the time almost took the wedding for granted. Instead, the two broke up in 1986, leaving room for the fourth wife, Marta Flavi. The real reasons for the end of the story have never been known, but some speculate for a bad fight.

Simona Izzo and the chronic health problem

Simona Izzo since she was young she has been gripped by an important health problem that has created many consequences for her. She told about it in an interview with the weekly Ok Health and Wellness.

The problem started when he was 23. 30 years of pure suffering, instability, moodiness, difficulty concentrating and intolerance. There Izzo suffered from chronic migraine. A disease, as you can clearly understand, really terrible that has also experienced problems with her hair and scalp.

It is precisely on this occasion, in fact, that the former competitor of the Big Brother Vip revealed that she had even had trouble touching her hair, since she only felt tremendous pain if she brushed it. ‘I felt like I was living with an invisible helmet pulling my hair’revealed to ‘Ok Health and Wellness’.

Furthermore, these problems have also caused her real mood swings. Enough to credit her with the diagnosis of ‘subclinical bipolar syndrome.

“Big words. But how can you not slip into depression when you can’t even run your fingers through your hair and the pain doesn’t give you a break? So, to escape suffering, I took refuge in sleep “ continued to tell the Izzo.

The voice actress now appears cured of the terrible migraine, thanks to her husband’s words of comfort Ricky Tognazzi and shiatsu sessions. He did not use either drugs or antidepressants.