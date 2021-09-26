Simona Ventura reveals her superstitious ritual: “If I drop the folder I slam it three times on the ground and spit three times on the script”

Simona Ventura, 56, is now a point of reference for Italian TV. The years in Rai, the consecration to Mediaset but also private life. Here is what the well-known host talked about Courier service, just a few days after the debut of his new program – paired with Paola Perego – entitled Intercom Rai DuAnd. “From 2000 to 2010 they were golden years from a professional point of view, but complicated for the family“, He began. Then he explained: “Fortunately I had my parents and the nanny Lulù who helped me with the children (now grown up: Niccolò 22, Giacomo 21 and Caterina 14, ed), even if I have always been present, I did not miss a performance or an interview with the teachers ”. Difficult moments therefore, and it is no less what he is facing now, next to his partner Giovanni Terzi: “For the first time I have found a complementary person to me, we never leave each other. I dreamed of a man who wasn’t jealous of my success and didn’t compete with me. If I can do many things it is also thanks to the serenity it gives me [..] And I say it because he talked about it, has a fairly serious autoimmune disease, but we are aware that we are doing whatever it takes to make it stop, ”he said.

It defines itself as a “caterpillar” and actually how to blame it? SuperSimo is a volcano of energy, so much so that some coward, probably envious of his success, had spread the rumor that he drogasse. She, without any problem, clarified: “For years I have done the examination of the hair. This slander it was so dominant in the newspapers that I said to myself: now with the first one who tries again, I’ll make up my own home ”. So all natural energy and, why not, a bit of superstition: “If my folder falls, I slam it three times on the ground and I spit three times on the script. This would not go well with Covid… ”, she said wryly.

Finally, she got a few pebbles out of her shoe as far as career is concerned. Of course, great satisfactions and great masters: “Fiorello, Baudo, Celentano.. thanks to them I was able to work alone, I always thought of taking one step at a time – she explained – I interviewed many international guests. TO Those who football .. I interviewed Lady Gaga, a truly charismatic and humble person. But also Adele, Katy Perry, Amy Winehouse, David Bowie“. But also some disappointments: “Avril Lavigne? Capricious “.