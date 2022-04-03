Entertainment

Simone Ashley, star of “Bridgerton”, wears the most daring dresses in Hollywood

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Simone-Ashley is the new addition to the cast of the series “Bridgerton”. If you see a familiar face, it’s because you surely remember her from another famous English series like “Sex Education”. Already settled in Hollywood, she surprises us with her daring outfits on the red carpet. Check out all her outfits!

Young actresses are taking over from the best dressed in Hollywood like Zendaya or Dakota Johnson. Simone-Ashley is one of them and confirms it for us in these three brave outfits.

Topics

Source link

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Emma Roberts and other celebrities who shine without hanging on the surname of their families – Metro Ecuador

1 min ago

the movie with Jared Leto grosses more than it cost in just one weekend

11 mins ago

Top essential movies to watch today on Netflix Mexico

12 mins ago

Chris Rock: this is the fortune of the comedian attacked by Will Smith at the Oscars

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button