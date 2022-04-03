Simone Ashley, star of “Bridgerton”, wears the most daring dresses in Hollywood

Simone-Ashley is the new addition to the cast of the series “Bridgerton”. If you see a familiar face, it’s because you surely remember her from another famous English series like “Sex Education”. Already settled in Hollywood, she surprises us with her daring outfits on the red carpet. Check out all her outfits!

Young actresses are taking over from the best dressed in Hollywood like Zendaya or Dakota Johnson. Simone-Ashley is one of them and confirms it for us in these three brave outfits.

This printed dress was one of the most successful at the 2022 Vanity Fair party. Photo: CelebMafia.

The look The one she chose for the Vanity Fair post-Oscar party was a short design in black and white animal print with a halter neckline, a fitted waist and a straight cut with a fringed curtain and strappy sandals. A very innovative piece that nobody would have worn to this type of evening, but that she elevated in a special way.

Simone Ashley shone in this pristine white dress. Photo: Hello!

For one of the “Bridgerton” premieres, Simone-Ashley She opted for a classic but renewed white dress with a closed neckline with beading, long sleeves, cut-outs at the waist and legs, and a drape at the waist. This was a design that completely favored the actress because the cuts were perfectly assigned and defined her figure perfectly.

This Gucci ensemble is one of the most daring of 2022. Photo: RCFA.

Lastly, another of outfits daring of Simone-Ashley It was a skirt and top set signed by Gucci. A crop top with lace sleeves and a white bodice with ruffles on the shoulders along with a sheer black lace midi skirt with ruffles on the hem. One of the most innovative sets that we have seen in these last red carpets and that the actress knew how to defend perfectly.

Simone-Ashley is presented as the new actress of the moment who comes to break some paradigms of fashion. What do you think?