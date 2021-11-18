Simone Casanica: born to act!

“A professor”, the new Rai fiction with Alessandro Gassmann and Claudia Pandolfi at the helm, gives us the presence of the good and talented, Simone Casanica, originally from Rieti.

Previously present in “L’Allieva 3”, in “May God help us 5”, “Don Matteo 11” and much more, Simone is also used to dubbing.

Welcome to La Gazzetta dello Spettacolo, Simone Casanica. How are you?

I’m fine, thanks for asking!

You are in the cast of “Un professore” on Rai1. Tell us about your character?

The character I play, Giulio, is an introspective boy, who experiences an inner war due to the fear of showing his weaknesses and, at the same time, is very afraid of his father, who has helped to mark his life. Dante, the character played by Alessandro Gassmann, will lead him to break down these fears, those barriers that have marked him.

What experience did this set represent for you?

Spending so many months, in close contact, with the same people, in such a particular period, was something fantastic, beautiful. I add to all this the good fortune of having had the opportunity to work. I feel I have been privileged.

You have had the opportunity to work closely with actors of the caliber of Alessandro Gassmann and Claudia Pandolfi. What can you tell us about it?

Working with Alessandro Gassmann was a great honor and I could tell you the same about Alessandro D’Alatri, the splendid director. Together, they managed to create a perfect climate, useful to put each of us at ease. On the set, in those situations, one could not help but learn, in a religious silence, achieving personal and professional growth. I was also able to shoot scenes with the talented Claudia Pandolfi and, even in her case, I can only have nice words.

What prompted you to take the path of acting?

It all started as a joke at the age of six. My mother worked hard in the theater and, missing a character, asked me, almost as if it were an obligation, to recite some lines. From those first words, a real world opened up to me. I never stopped! I am happy with the path I have taken and I hope to be able to grow more and more artistically.

What do you wish you could achieve in the future?

I hope to always make this profession a reality during my every day. I love this job madly and I want nothing more than to get to know this fantastic world fully, whether in front of or behind the camera.

A role that you would like to be able to play?

I love Jack Nicholson. I’ll tell you, playing one of the roles he got to play would make me really happy. Of those strong, beautiful and busy roles that made him famous.

There is a lot of dubbing in your resume. What sensations are related to this area?

Dubbing has always intrigued me, but most of all acting, which tends to stimulate me in the true sense of the word. My place is on the set, not anywhere else.

We are only in the first episode, but the success of “Un professor” is already clear. Do you wish you could be there, in a hypothetical second series?

Yes, absolutely!

What does your artistic future foresee?

At the moment I can’t anticipate anything yet. Right now, I want to enjoy this moment, without thinking about anything else.

