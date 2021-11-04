Simone Inzaghi believes it. Now he can really succeed where Conte and Spalletti had failed

The conclusion is clear. Pass the group stage of the Champions League and access the round of 16. Raise your hand who, in the summer, would have bet lightly on such a (partial) result. Which has yet to mature, for heaven’s sake. But never as this year seems to be within the reach of the Nerazzurri Simone Inzaghi. And in fact, even the declarations after the convincing success of Tiraspol, with those “we are masters of our destiny”, all go in that direction. Last year with Conte came the elimination from Europe with a win, 3 draws and 2 defeats. In 2019-2020, always with the current Tottenham manager on the bench, the group with Barcelona, ​​Dortmund and Slavia Prague was fatal. And even with Spalletti, in the year of his return to the Champions League, things went that way: great impact with two wins out of two, then only draws and defeats and access to the second round compromised.

A streak of three seasons without exceeding the groups that led many, including fans and professionals, to see Inter as a “non-European” team. Judgment that in the summer, after the farewell of the scudetto coach, Hakimi and Romelu Lukaku, it seemed good to be used again. But the detractors had not reckoned with Simone Inzaghi and his work. With 7 points and a second place, Inter are really in a position ahead of half of the group members. Also because he has direct confrontations against the third Sheriff, one more virtual point. With Shakhtar almost eliminated, at the next match, the mathematical qualification could already arrive. A circumstance on which many would put their signature. Because it would mean flying to the Bernabeu for the last of the group with the possibility of finishing at the top.