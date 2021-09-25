Simone Ludovico is on OnlyFans, Iris Ferrari reveals what she thinks!

Simone Ludovico, the current boyfriend of Iris Ferrari, recently entered the world of OnlyFans. The boy has in fact started sponsoring his page on TikTok, through several videos. But what does his girlfriend, Iris think?

Simone answered a question posted to him by a followers on TikTok: ‘‘But Iris? What do you think of this initiative? “. The response from TikToker was not long in coming and immediately commented:

”Guys I didn’t think but it’s the most popular question on my profile right now. Iris is here with me and will immediately respond to what she thinks of my OnlyFans ”.

Iris replied:

I know it has it, also because if you know it, inevitably I know it too. Most of the time I take the photos of him, otherwise he takes them by himself. And then before posting he shows me the photos and I approve them. If they don’t suit me, don’t post them.

Simone at the end of the video is keen to clarify: “I on my OnlyFans do not publish nude photos, once and for all! “. So Iris does not seem particularly worried about the contents that Simone Ludovico publishes on the red light site, also because she herself approves them. It is still a great show of confidence!

[Foto: TikTok]














