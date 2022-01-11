Simone Moro rescued in Kathmandu, an avalanche devastates the base camp on Manaslu

Katmandu. He had said it just two days before and his great experience proved him right.

For a few weeks now, the Bergamasco mountaineer Simone Moro is located in Nepal, in Kathmandu, to undertake the climb of Manaslu, a Himalayan mountain massif whose peak reaches 8 thousand meters.

Three days ago, due to bad weather and the three meters of snow that fell in the last few days, Moro decided to return to the city together with the Basque mountaineer Alex Txicon and to all the Sherpas who are embarking on this adventure with him.

And he did well, because on Sunday the base camp, which is located at 4800 meters, was hit by an avalanche.

On his Facebook page Moro had motivated his choice as follows: “The avalanche danger was 5. Even if the base camp is safe, it is up to a certain point. When avalanches are approaching and you feel them, it is no longer an act of resistance or heroism, you have to get out of trouble. This is why we all went down to Samagaon, it was a shared decision ”.

Simone and Alex then took a helicopter that took them to the city: “This is a behavioral norm that some may not approve of, but none of us wanted to be heroes, risking our lives just because the more you risk, the better you are. I think differently and I’m happy that Alex has the same mentality ”.

In a new post on Monday, the mountaineer announced that his prudence saved his life: “An avalanche overwhelmed and partially destroyed the Base Camp. This obviously does not make us happy at all and will create extra problems for us, on the other hand it confirms that we have made a wise choice “.

He then shared the message he himself sent to the photographer Oswald Rodrigo Pereira, who is in Samagaon: “I always follow my nose and my experience and this time moving away from the mountain has saved our lives. Going to Samagaon or Kathmandu was not an escape for frightened children (as some perhaps believed or believed) but simply the smartest strategic solution. Climbing in winter requires not only hope and motivation, but above all a lot of experience, a lot of time (3 months), a lot of patience, a lot of logistics and budget, and a lot of humility. I hope what happened shows us all that it is better to follow the nose and advice of those who are still alive after 70 expeditions … If I say that we have to take 1 week / 10 days off it means it must be done to save our lives and not because I need a soft and warm bed. Our Ego often kills us because we feel in competition or observed from the outside. People who want to fight in deep snow, who want to accelerate, run or show how they can blindly hold out in danger are usually dead and Alex and I don’t want any of us to die on Manaslu. So tell everyone not to run up the mountain at least in the first 3/4 days of sun because other avalanches will come down ”.

© All rights reserved

Do you want to read Bergamonews without advertising?

Sign up for Friends! the new Bergamonews Community meeting point between readers, editorial staff and cultural and commercial realities of the territory.

The annual subscription offers numerous opportunities, agreements and discounts with more than 120 Partners and 10% of the registration fee will be donated to charity.

Find out more, let’s become friends!