Simone Pavan donates marrow to his 6-year-old son with leukemia. The former footballer: “A very tough test” – Corriere.it

from Dimitri Canello

The former Vis Pesaro coach and Atalanta player is preparing to fight the toughest battle alongside his son with leukemia. “Life has put me in front of a very hard test”

A father with a helmet, fighting the most difficult battle next to his son. Ready to donate the most precious asset that Leonardo needs, namely the marrow. Simone Pavan, former coach of Vis Pesaro and former player of atalanta Venezia, Modena and Sampdoria, is preparing to fight the toughest battle alongside his son leukemia patient. A touching story, which sees him at the forefront in search of a solution to one of the worst tragedies a parent can experience: «Life has put me in front of a very hard test – explains Pavan – which obviously I never wanted to face. Strength comes to me from my family, never so united. We discovered our son’s illness in June 2020, shortly after the lockdown. It was a blow, but we rolled up our sleeves and started fighting. We immediately started the battle, taking advantage of the presence in Genoa, the city in which we live, of the Gaslini hospital, a European excellence in the treatment of leukemia ».

Leonardo, who will turn 6 on 21 January like his twin sister Valentina, will be hospitalized on 2 January. Then it will be the father’s turn, who will enter the hospital on January 10, awaiting the bone marrow sampling that will be carried out the next day: “The doctors explained everything to us – he says – and as far as I’m concerned I didn’t have any doubts. Chemotherapy was devastating, Leonardo needs me and I got involved without even thinking about it. If I can do something to help him, I am there and then we must hope that everything goes well, that there is not a crisis of rejection. Fingers crossed. We will continue to fight until it is necessary ». In this context, it is impossible to think about coaching: «It’s my life – Pavan concludes – but how would I do in a similar situation to throw myself body and soul into my profession? I said no to two proposals that came to me during the current season. He would not have been honest towards those who wanted to offer me a job opportunity, it was not really possible because Leonardo’s situation requires my constant presence next to my son. At this moment I think only of him. We spent a year and a half in and out of hospitals, psychologically a very tough test. I hope better times can come soon. It is not easy, especially when you see that the children begin to understand what is happening. They hug each other before the visits that Leonardo has to undergo, for us it is a sinking heart ». Hand in hand, Simone and Leonardo will fight together. Until the end.