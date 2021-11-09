Business

Simonelli Group at the top in Italy among the most sustainable companies

BELFORTE – Sustainability Award, was ranked among the top 100. CEO Fabio Ceccarani: “Our goal is to become totally green by 2025”


Nando Ottavi, president of the Simonelli Group

Simonelli Group is among the top hundred most sustainable Italian companies. The Sustainability Award, promoted by Credit Swisse and Kon Group (a group that operates in strategic consulting and corporate finance) and the media partnership of Forbes, is an important recognition reserved for those Italian companies that have distinguished themselves in facing the challenges of ‘climate emergency, transforming it into an opportunity to express innovation and activate the best energies in the country. The Sustainability Award ceremony took place last October in the East End Studios – Studio 90 in Milan, attended by the CEO of Simonelli Group. “For over ten years we have undertaken a concrete reflection on the concept of sustainability and in particular on the reduction of the environmental impact of the company and of our products – he declared Fabio Ceccarani, CEO of Simonelli Group -. The company has set itself the goal of becoming totally green by 2025 through the expansion of its photovoltaic system and activities aimed at reducing energy consumption. We have also worked to reduce the environmental impact of our products using the standardized Life Cycle Assessment methodology which has allowed us to reduce CO2 emissions by 23% during the entire life cycle of our machines, compared to previous models. Furthermore, we have developed technologies aimed at recovering waste energy to reduce energy consumption by over 35%“. The Sustainability Award aims to recognize the value of companies that have distinguished themselves for sustainable development, social responsibility and respect for the environment. The selection of the companies took place in two phases and then the final ranking of the top 100 entrepreneurial experiences that led to innovation in their sector was drawn up, while at the same time implementing a behavior oriented towards sustainability. Although a single European regulation is still missing, the rating agencies have developed tools to measure the sustainability of companies through environmental, social and governance (ESG) parameters with precise methodologies: the ESG score and ratings, on the basis of which they have been assessed. the companies that participated in the Sustainability Award.

