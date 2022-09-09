Simón’s message to the future of Medicine in key Public Health

Fernando Simón, director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies.

Given the crisis that certain medical specialties are going through that do not fall within the preferences of MIR applicants, such as Primary Care either Public healththe director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies of the Ministry of Health (Ccaes), Fernando Simon, has addressed the future of Medicine to emphasize that “there are no better or worse specialties”, but “better and worse professionals”. Moreover, the Public Health expert has encouraged students to keep these “less publicized” options in mind at the time of the election. “I would like to encourage you to choose Family Medicine or Public Health and Preventive Medicine. Or, at least, that you take them into account”the epidemiologist suggested during his speech at the VI Activist and Public Health Conference, recalling the “damage” caused by the shortage of professionals in these areas to the National Health System (SNS)…

