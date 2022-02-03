According to the official statistics of the Ministry of Health, more than 3 million Italians suffer from type 2 diabetes. We are therefore talking about 5% of the population, which could however increase, due to the many presumed cases of positivity to the disease. In the sense that according to the experts, we could add another million Italians, who by not doing the analyzes constantly, would not know they have it. Usually this type of disease affects adults in the vast majority of cases. And, in this majority, especially those over 60. But, as doctors remind us, we must pay close attention to our lifestyle. Because, once again, prevention and health care should be the effective recipe for avoiding this disease. So simple but effective here are the 4 golden rules that could, according to science, prove to be excellent allies to create a defensive barrier against type 2 diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes is often discovered by accident

It might sound odd, yet type 2 diabetes is often discovered accidentally in the analysis of other physical complications. Usually in healthy subjects, blood glucose values ​​should remain between: 60 and 130 mg / dl.

In the case of the finding of this type of diabetes, the glycemic value could exceed 130 mg to reach 200. Usually this type of measurement, because it is reliable, should be done 2 hours after taking glucose.

Simple but effective, here are the 4 golden rules with which we could try to avoid the arrival of type 2 diabetes so much feared

This disease would be defined by science as “silent”. The classic disorder that we do not notice for years and that we discover, as we said, perhaps even with irrelevant tests. However, experts always mark the way to try to prevent this disease effectively enough. The poker of aces would consist of:

constant physical and sporting activity;

a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables and low in fat;

maintaining the ideal weight, trying not to run into overweight and obesity;

not smoking.

Symptoms are also often silent

Not only the actual disease would be silent, but also its symptoms. In fact, it could happen that we do not see anything special in our body for years. An important light that may come on for diabetes is to go pee quite often. If we do not undergo annual analyzes, symptoms may appear in the case of an advanced state:

heart ailments;

changes in the nervous system;

kidney failure;

eye problems;

for boys, genital dysfunctions.

