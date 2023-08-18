Simple Dinner: Pickled Chayote, So You Can Make Them in Just 10 Minutes
a to enjoy simple dinner in which you just have to invest 10 minutes something delicious in the kitchen Spicy Chayote They can be perfect to prepare tonight and enjoy a refreshing dish which you can also garnish with rice or a green salad as per your choice.
it dinner it is not only EasyBut it’s also healthier by adding all the vitamins and minerals found on the back of this vegetable, which is typically much lower in calories with a smoother texture and neutral flavor perfect for combining with more ingredients.
benefits of chayote
It is a great source of fiber, which is why it is ideal for losing weight or joining a low-calorie diet, in addition, its high water content allows it to deal with constipation and promote the work of the digestive system. makes it ideal for Avoiding common problems like constipation or slow transit.
According to consumer powerbecause it is low in saturated fat Squash It helps to level and control the body’s cholesterol, plus it has a high content of vitamin B2 and iron that stimulate the production of red blood cells to prevent or combat anemia.
To take advantage of all the benefits found in this delicious and accessible vegetable, follow this simple recipe to prepare some delicious Spicy Chayote and one is dinner Practical, but insanely delicious, that you can prepare simply 10 minutes, Don’t forget to garnish this dish with your choice of garnish.
main dish
type of food
Material
- 4 shallots
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 3 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar
- ½ carrot, chopped
- salt with ground black pepper to taste
Favorite Brand:
People of your choice.
Preparation
- Wash and peel the chayote, cut into cubes and put with the carrots in a small pot with enough boiling water and a pinch of salt, cook for about 5 minutes, they should be soft. Strain and keep warm.
- Pour into a bowl and mix with the other ingredients, you can add spices of your choice for added flavor such as a dash of oregano or ground cumin, serve with your favorite garnish and enjoy some delicious pickled chayote.
nutritional information
- Calories: 132kcal
- Carbohydrates: 21 g
- Cholesterol: 0mg
- Protein: 2 grams
- Sugars: 0 grams
- Fibers: 3G
- Sodium: 0.0001mg
- total fat: 5 g
- saturated fats: 0 grams