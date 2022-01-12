Simplified accounting for virtual cash: the management of invoices issued at the end of the year – Fiscal Focus

According to the interpretation provided by the Revenue Agency with the AdE Circular 11 / E of 13 April 2017, the taxpayer in the simplified accounting regime for virtual cash (or with the option pursuant to article 18 paragraph 5 of Presidential Decree 600/73) can – simply going to act on the registration date of the invoices issued in December 2021 – postpone the income component in 2022, without prejudice to the chargeability of VAT in 2021.

We dealt with this issue during a previous intervention, focusing attention on the invoices issued at the end of the year 2021 due to the changes made to the “front page bonus” (see Simplified accounting and invoices issued at the end of the year for frontal bonuses), but not this is by no means a peculiarity that becomes applicable only in the presence of “bonus facades”, but rather an approach that can be applied, if of interest, to all invoices issued in December 2021 by a taxpayer under the simplified virtual cash accounting, or “registered = paid = business income”.

It is necessary to coordinate more rules to achieve the desired result: on the one hand, we have the simplified accounting regime, as resulting from the changes made by article 1, paragraphs 17 to 23, of law 11 December 2016, n. 232 (2017 budget law), which as we all know changed the criterion for determining income with reference to minor companies in simplified accounting, with the transition from the accrual to cash criterion, in turn divided into “effective cash” , or which takes into account the exact moment in which the collection or payment occurs, or, on option, “virtual cash desk” (art. 18 c. 5 Presidential Decree 600/73), in which case the accounting documents are considered collected or paid conventionally when they are recorded in the VAT registers.

The above, remembering that in any case the moment of chargeability of the value added tax is always and in any case bound to the execution of the operation, determined pursuant to article 6 of Presidential Decree 633/72, and that, “pursuant to article 23 of the same decree 633/72, the taxpayer must record the invoices issued, in the order of their numbering, by the 15th day of the month following the month in which the operations were carried out and with reference to the same month in which the operations were carried out. The invoices referred to in article 21, paragraph 4, third period, letter b), are registered by the 15th day of the month following the month of issue and with reference to the same month“.

In this regard, the aforementioned AdE Circular 11 / E of 13 April 2017, paragraph 6.5, reads: “… the revenues received will be considered collected at the time of registration of the invoices despite, for the purposes of the periodic payment of VAT due, the registration of the document – to be carried out” within fifteen days … and with reference to the date of their issue “for ordinary invoices, and “within the issue deadline and with reference to the month in which the operations were carried out” for “deferred invoices” (see article 23 of Presidential Decree no. 633 of 1972) – produce effect for the period in which the operations have been carried out “.

From the above it follows that the invoices issued by a simplified virtual cash taxpayer in December 2021, from the point of vista IVA will always contribute to the liquidation of this period, while from an income point of view will compete for 2021 if registration takes place in 2021, or al 2022 if the annotation takes place in 2022, by 15 January.

Example– Simplified tax payer with virtual cash, monthly VAT settlement, issues invoice no. 60 of 12/31/2021, for € 10,000 + VAT € 2,200

Case 1: entry in the register of invoices issued in 2021

In the case of registration of the invoice in 2021 (on the same date as the issue date, 31 December 2021), the accounting will take place in the ordinary manner.

The VAT settlement (in the absence of other movements) will show a debt for the month of December 2021 of € 2,200.

The economic result for the year 2021 (in the absence of other movements) will show a profit of € 10,000.

Case 2: entry in the register of invoices issued in 2022, by 15 January

Sales VAT Register January 2022

Registration date: 01/15/2022

Document number: 60/2021

Document date: 12/31/2021

Tax due period: December 2021

Taxable amount: 10,000 euros

VAT: € 2,200

Assuming that there are no further annotations both in 2021 and in 2022, we will have: