Simplified smart working for everyone, the extension arrives until August 31st: here’s how it works

Smart working, a double novelty is coming. The protection regime for the fragile workers. Not only. Smart working has also been extended until 31 August “Simplified” for the private sectorthat is the one that allows the simplified communication method.

So you can resort to agile work without the individual agreement between the employer and the worker until August 31st. But what exactly does that mean? Let’s go into detail.

Smart working for fragile workers has been extended

The extension of the amendment was approved by the Social Affairs Commission in the Chamber until next June 30, the protection regime for fragile workers (i.e. the right to smart working for all frail people and in the case of specific categories of frail, where it is not possible to carry out work in an agile way, equivalent to hospitalization). The right to smart working for parents of children with frailty has also been extended.

In a note, the Minister of Public Administration Renato Brunetta comments: «Well the approval in the Social Affairs Committee at the Chamber ofamendment to the ‘reopening’ decree which extends the protections for fragile workers to 30 June. This is due to the technical solution offered to the commission by the Department of Public Administration and the Ministry of Economy, a solution that I had anticipated during my recent hearing in the parliamentary simplification commission and which made it possible to bring together in a single reformulation over 26 different amendments of all parliamentary groups“.

Applause also from the 5 stars. “In the Social Affairs Committee, where the Reopening decree is under discussion, we have just approved the amendment, reformulated by the Government, which extends smart working for fragile public and private workers. We are satisfied that the request of the M5s has been accepted, which immediately fought to fill this gap.“. The 5 Stars Francesca Ruggiero, Vittoria Baldino and Niccolò Invidia affirm this in a note.

«Simplified» smart working until 31st August

The “simplified” smart working for the private sector has also been extended until 31 Augustwhich allows simplified communication for all workers in the sector.

The text reads: “The provisions of article 90, paragraphs 3 and 4, of the decree-law of 19 May 2020, n. 34, converted, with amendments, by law 17 July 2020, n. 77, on agile work for private sector workers, continue to apply until 31 August 2022“. Therefore, the simplified communication method for smart working remains for all workers in the private sector until 31 August.

The employer must communicate to the Ministry of Labor, electronically, the only “names of workers and the date of commencement and termination of work in agile mode“. He will not be required to send all the PDFs of the individual agreements signed with individual workers (which the company must keep in any case). This simplified method of communication, which expires on 30 June, has been extended until 31 August. The simplification affects all workers in the private sector.