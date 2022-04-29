Simplified smart working, the extension arrives: the new date

The amendment, strongly supported by the Minister of Labor and Social Policies, Andrea, was approved by the Social Affairs Commission in the Chamber Orlando, which extends the protection regime for i fragile workers (right to smart working for all the frail and, for specific categories of fragile, where it is not possible to carry out work in an agile way, equating to hospitalization), when examining the draft law for conversion to decree-law no. 24 of 2022 (Covid reopening).

Simplified regime, extension arrives

Furthermore, the right to smart working has also been extended for parents of children with frailty, as well as up to August 31the methods of communication simplified for it smart working for all workers of the private sector.

“In the Social Affairs Committee, where the Reopening decree is under discussion, we have just approved the amendment, reformulated by the Government, which extends the smart working for public and private fragile workers. We are satisfied that the request of the 5 Star Movement has been accepted, which immediately fought to fill this gap. In this way, workers affected by diseases that determine their vulnerability will be able to continue to carry out their duties in total safety. In this recovery phase it is important to continue to protect the health of the most fragile people with prudence and responsibility “. Thus in a note Francesca Ruggiero, Vittoria Baldino and Niccolò Invidia, group leaders of the M5S in the Social Affairs, Constitutional Affairs and Labor commissions of the Chamber of Deputies.

The other news

Green light also to another amendment that avoids the abolition of the protocol for relations with the family members of patients affected by Covid 19 at health facilities. It will be possible to receive information on the state of health of one’s family member, to carry out online visits obviously according to pre-established and uniform rules throughout the national territory. The identification of dedicated environments which, in safe conditions, will allow access for at least one family member.

Smart working, like more and more

Meanwhile, the 58% about of companies said they “are finding it difficult to hire, or retain employees, if not guaranteed smart working “while “beyond 88% confirmed that after the date of June 30 will continue the opportunity to work in smart working and from remote, against 11% who expressed an intention to the contrary “. This is what we read in a recent survey conducted by the Aidp (Italian Association for Personnel Management) to which they replied about 850 between professionals and companies.

The perspective, the text reads, “and the job hybrid between presence and remote mode: 38% of companies, in fact, said that employees will be able to work remotely at least 2 days per week and 14% at least 1 day per week. In the other cases, with lower percentages, we go from 3 to 5 days up to a presence of a only day a month “.