Simplify how you recharge all your devices with these multi-input USB chargers

We recommend two types of universal adapters and chargers that are on sale at Amazon. (Photo: Getty Images)

Since Apple decided not to include the power charger in its iPhone, many manufacturers have followed the same idea with the intention of saving components and caring for the environment (you know, because of technological waste). Well, this means that users will now have fewer chargers at home, and although that may be a good idea in principle, sometimes it becomes a problem. And yes a charger could give electricity to multiple devices at the same time?

Lencent USB charger. (Photo: Amazon)

The idea is very simple, but you may not have thought about it before. If you are tired of not finding the right charger or you simply do not want to have so many plugs occupied, the best solution is to opt for a universal charger that has several USB ports, like this proposal from Lencent which is currently on sale.

This model in question offers three fast-charging USB ports capable of delivering up to 5V at 2.4Aalthough it also includes a traditional plug socket so as not to cancel the one to which we connect the device.

Thus, you can have, for example, the lamp of the table that you have next to the bed plugged in, and at the same time connect your cell phone, a tablet and the smart watch. An entire charging station with which you won’t have to worry more than looking for the corresponding cable for each device.

Lencent USB charger. (Photo: Amazon)

With a discount of 15%, this adapter is in magnificent $322.15 pesos, a fantastic price with which the purchase is well worth it, even if it is only to have it in the drawer for an emergency. And it is that even for trips it would be a magnificent solution to carry in the suitcase, since we would charge all our gadgets at the same time with a single charger.

Of course, those who are looking for a travel solutionit would be better to take a look at this other model that includes interchangeable connectors to adapt the plug according to the country you visit.

Travel charger. (Photo: Amazon)

This model does not offer a secondary plug, but it does include a integrated light which will serve to use the adapter as a courtesy lamp. A fantastic idea that will come in handy at your next destination, so it will be one of those accessories that you should always carry with you in your backpack.

It has a total of 4 USB ports, and the interchangeable plugs will allow you to fit UK, USA, EU and AUS plugs. The courtesy light is activated by pressing the front touch area, and can be set to several different intensity levels.

