Simpson, the 10 best episodes dedicated to Halloween: what they are

Today Sunday 31 October is the feast of Halloween, whether you believe it or not we leave you a list of the best 10 episodes of the Simpson dedicated to the night of the witches! As always, the Simpsons talk about various topics and celebrate different holidays and Halloween certainly could not miss in their production!

Simpson, the 10 best Halloween episodes

The crow (The Fear is Ninety I)

The name “Treehouse of Horror” comes from the second season, when Homer, Lisa and Bart tell each other horror stories in the latter’s tree house. The stories are all excellent, with The House of the Nightmare making fun of the cursed house cliché and Hungry Are the Damned introducing the aliens Kang and Kodos for the first time. But The Raven wins because it is the most particular! The setting is dark and gloomy, just as it is described by the author, and Homer, the protagonist, is in the throes of anguish and torment. From the window enters the crow played by Bart who, instead of uttering the chilling words “never again”, as happens in the poem, relating to the memory of Lenore (Marge), trumpets “suck your sock”.

Dial “D” for perfect crime or press “#” to return to the main menu (The Fear is Ninety XX)

Bart and Lisa, in this black and white clip, decide to take revenge on their teachers by hitting each other’s teacher to avoid suspicion. But the two brothers have a very different idea of ​​what it means to “take revenge”. The brother proposes a cross-vengeance: Lisa has to assassinate Professor Caprapall, while Bart has to deal with Miss Hoover.

In the scene there is also a special cameo by Hitchcock and the entire episode is in black and white, in memory of the master of the thrill.

The island of Dr. Hibbert (Fear makes Ninety XIII)

Again we have a parody, that of Dr. Moreau’s Island by HG Wells. But instead of the literary classic, the Simpsons took inspiration from the movie based on that story with Marlon Brando. . The Simpsons go on vacation to Dr. Hibbert’s Island, which is populated by animals strangely depicting the characters of Springfield. Slowly the family splits up and Lisa, Maggie, Bart and Marge are turned into animals. Homer, during a gathering of the inhabitants of Springfield turned into animals, sees what has happened, discovers that the fur scarf that Dr. Hibbert is actually Mr. Burns. Eventually Homer, after realizing that animal life is for him, decides to mutate like everyone else, and becomes a walrus.

Desperately Wanted Xena (Fear is Ninety X)

This episode is less horror than the others and sees Bart and Lisa become superheroes: Bislungone and Picchiaduro, with the powers to stretch and be super strong respectively. At the end of the story, when Xena takes the two boys flying, Lisa tells her “But Xena can’t fly” and she replies “I told you, I’m not Xena, I’m Lucy Lawless.”

Citizen Kang (Fear makes Ninety VII)

Citizen Kang, makes fun of the English name of “Fourth Estate” by Orson Wells (ie Citizen Kane). While fishing, Homer is kidnapped by the two aliens, Kang and Kodos. They demand that Homer take them to Earth’s leader, but Homer informs them of the upcoming presidential election and says the winner could be Bill Clinton or Bob Dole. Kang and Kodos kidnap both Dole and Clinton assuming their forms through “bio-duplication”. Before bringing Homer back to Earth, aliens dip him in rum!

Nightmare on Evergreen Terrace (Fear is Ninety VI)

Bart has a dream in which he plays with the Frisbee together with Santa’s Little Helper: suddenly, Willy the gardener appears out of nowhere, with his rake instead of his right hand, making a gash on his chest. Bart wakes up instantly and finds that he actually has scratches on his chest similar to the ones Willy gave him in his dream. At school, Martin Prince falls asleep and has a dream, again Willy appears and kills him, causing him to die in the real world as well. Back home, Bart and Lisa tell Marge what happened, and she finds herself forced to confess what happened to Willy!

I can’t live without you masked (The Fear is Ninety XVI)

The contest for the best costume is won by a real witch. And when the city wants to take that title away from her, because she wasn’t technically disguised, she gets furious making everyone become what they were masquerading as. Lisa becomes Einstein, Apu becomes R2-D2, Telespalla Mel becomes Spider-Man. But the best remains Hans Moleman, who becomes a mole because he didn’t disguise himself. The episode ends with Maggie, disguised as a witch, who turns everyone into pacifiers.

Merciless Clown (The Fear is Ninety III)

Krusty the Clown doll has a passion for murder! Especially that of Homer, who tries to murder in a more fun way than the other because he is the one who buys the doll as a last-minute gift for Bart. Stopping it is simple – the technician just flips the doll’s switch from EVIL to GOOD.

The Shinning

This clip takes up the plot of the film version of The Shining, which King doesn’t really appreciate much, almost in detail. Homer goes crazy like Jack Nicholson and chases his family with an ax which he uses to kill Willie, who is called back by Bart thanks to his Shinning, which is how the gardener pronounces The Shining. But Homer calms down when he sees the portable TV Willie had brought with him.

The Devil and Homer Simpson (Fear is Ninety IV)

When the Devil, played by Ned Flanders, offers Homer a donuts in exchange for his soul, the head of the family will accept. Homer realizes that if he doesn’t run out of the donut, his soul cannot be owned by the devil, but his gluttony will be fatal to him and so one night he eats the last piece of the forbidden donut. Lisa, in order to save her father, proposes to the devil to carry out a regular trial. During this, Marge shows the jury a photo of her and Homer’s wedding and on the back of it, there is an inscription in which Homer offers his soul to Marge forever, consequently the next contract with the devil is irregular, in when Homer was no longer the owner of his soul. So he is saved, but the devil turns his head into a giant donut, which Homer eats in pieces during breakfast!