Sims hires new CFO

Australia-based metals and electronics recycler Sims Ltd., which also has operations in the United States and the United Kingdom, says it has appointed Warrick Ranson as group chief financial officer (CFO), effective in early December.

Ranson, who will work from the company’s Sydney headquarters, will succeed interim CFO Steve Skurnac, who has been in the role since October 1, 2023.

According to Sims, Ranson will report to Sims President and CEO Stephen Mikkelsen and bring more than two decades of executive-level experience in the mining and resources sector to the recycling company.

“I am delighted to welcome Warrick to our team,” says Mikkelsen. “His outstanding track record of fostering innovation, cultivating a growth-oriented culture and delivering value to shareholders will further enhance Sims Limited’s culture.”

The CEO continues: “Warrick will be an important contributor to the team as we navigate an important phase of our organization, including recycling capital, pursuing growth initiatives and optimizing our cost structure. This appointment comes at a time when we are undergoing a significant business transformation and I am confident that he will play a pivotal role in our continued success.”

Previously, Ranson served as chief financial officer at Australia-based mining company OZ Minerals Ltd. In six years there, he was instrumental in guiding that company through a period of substantial growth and value creation, Sims says.

Prior to that, Ranson spent around 18 years at Rio Tinto in various roles. At that global metals and mining company, his responsibilities included overseeing capital investments and M&A activities for Rio Tinto’s copper products group.

Sims says Ranson also played a role in driving business development initiatives as commercial director of Rio Tinto’s iron ore business, which Sims calls that company’s largest operating division.