SIMS shows its activities at World Travel Market

Sharjah24: Sharjah International Marine Sports Club (SIMS) recently participated in the World Travel Market held in London from November 6 to 8. The event was supported by the Sharjah Trade and Tourism Development Authority. The participation aimed to highlight the club’s important role in the nautical sports sector in the Emirate. He showcased the club’s achievements and activities in different cities of Sharjah, emphasizing its importance in promoting tourism.

Sharjah International Marine Sports Club CEO Ahmed Al Hosani highlighted the importance of participating in these exhibitions. He emphasized that the global market platform provides a valuable and exclusive opportunity to showcase the club’s contributions both locally and globally.

According to Al Hosani, the club’s recent participation marked the third time they attended the event. During this event, they displayed a range of marine sports equipment. The main objective was to establish connections with different entities and institutions at an international level. In addition, the Club gave them an introduction to the various activities and programs it offers, as well as the sports that are practiced there. This is all part of its efforts to promote sports tourism in the Emirate of Sharjah.