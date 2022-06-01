Simu Liu and the painful experience she had to go through for the Barbie movie

Simu Liuthe young actor of Chinese origin who joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe last year as Shan Chi is one of multiple industry stars set to star in the movie Barbie of Greta Gerwig With Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. However, as excited as he (and all of us) are about the ambitious project, he The celebrity revealed a painful detail that he had to go through for his role in the film.

Liu has revealed in an interview with The Independent that his mysterious role in the project required full-body waxing and a high tolerance for pain. “Waxing has been an education, to say the least,” she said in the interview. “It was one of the most painful experiences of my life. I have a newfound admiration for the incredibly brave women who go through this every month.”

Margot Robbie in the first official image of Barbie (2023)

The publication noted that the star of Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings was on a break from filming the movie, which is currently under production in London. The actor also gave details about the film’s plot, referring to the incredible hype seen on the Internet for the film’s release, which has also spawned wild theories about the story that Gerwig co-wrote with his frequent collaborator (and husband), Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story), based on Mattel’s famous line of dolls.

“Honestly, online discussion is giving me years to liveLiu said. “With every casting announcement or news story, they say, ‘What is this?’ And that’s perfect: the less they know about it, the better.” The Asian actor previously told Entertainment Weekly that the cast of Gerwig’s film, which also includes America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Emma Mackey, Michael Cera Y Will Ferrell, is one of the “coolest” casts of actors in major Hollywood movie history, and he praised the script as “one of the best things he’s ever read.”

Simu Liu, Greta Gerwig and Issa Rae in a selfie with the cast of the film

“Greta is such a special filmmaker,” Liu also said in the interview. “I can’t wait for them to see it all fall into place. Everybody says, ‘What is this Barbie movie?’ When people say ‘Barbie movie,’ they feel like they know what it’s going to be like. But with every casting announcement and the announcement that Greta Gerwig makes, I think we only managed to surprise them. Without revealing anything about the script, I’ll just say that it’s one of the best things I’ve ever read.“.

Related news

Barbie is scheduled to hit theaters on July 21, 2023.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!