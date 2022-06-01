Entertainment

Simu Liu and the painful experience she had to go through for the Barbie movie

Photo of James James56 mins ago
Simu Liuthe young actor of Chinese origin who joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe last year as Shan Chi is one of multiple industry stars set to star in the movie Barbie of Greta Gerwig With Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. However, as excited as he (and all of us) are about the ambitious project, heThe celebrity revealed a painful detail that he had to go through for his role in the film.

Liu has revealed in an interview with The Independent that his mysterious role in the project required full-body waxing and a high tolerance for pain. “Waxing has been an education, to say the least,” she said in the interview. “It was one of the most painful experiences of my life. I have a newfound admiration for the incredibly brave women who go through this every month.”

