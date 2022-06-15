Simu Liu Gives Details of Ryan Gosling’s Transformation for Barbie Movie

The shooting of the movie Barbie of Greta Gerwig is already underway, though the actors continue to work on their characters that are constantly changing. Simu Liu gave details of this, emphasizing the Ryan Gosling’s transformation to become Ken.

Ryan Gosling’s new look to bring Ken to life

“Ryan is 100%definitely. He goes to the gym in the morning and after work. As much as I think I have a work ethic, I also love food. I only hear things in passingyou know, such as his strict regimen and the emphasis he places on taking care of himself to his body. I respect him a lot,” he said in dialogue with Entertainment Tonight.

While very little is known about the filmare followed adding stars to the cast that already has Margot Robbie, Liu, Gosling America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Emma Mackey, Michael Cera and Will Ferrell.

As revealed, Gosling trains daily and diets

“Honestly, online discussion is giving me years of life. With every casting announcement or news story, they say, ‘What is this?’ And that’s perfect: the less they know about it, the better”, added the actor about the secrecy around the tape.

Filming is taking place in London and the scheduled release date it’s for him July 21, 2023.

Related news

The scheduled release date for the Barbie movie is July 21, 2023

“People usually listen to ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be like.’and then they hear that Greta Gerwig he’s writing and directing it, and they say: ‘Oh well, maybe not’”, expressed Margot Robbie after the publication of the first photo in which she is seen in the skin of the iconic doll.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!