Simu Liu reveals the first details of his character – La Cosa Cine

In July of next year, the story of one of the most popular toys in the history of mankind will hit the big screen thanks to Greta Gerwig, margot robbie and a great star-studded cast in the movie Barbie.

One of the most prominent members of the cast is Simu Liuwho recently shone in the Marvel Cinematic Universe What Shang Chi. In a chat with The Independentthe actor revealed the first details of his role, which seem to confirm the fan theory that he will play Ken in the film, the famous doll that is the counterpart of Barbie: “Waxing has been an education to say the least. It was one of the most painful experiences of my life. I have a newfound admiration for the incredibly brave women who go through this every month. Honestly, online speech is giving me life. With every casting announcement or news story, they say: what is this? And that’s perfect, the less they know about it, the better”.

the cast of Barbie is completed by Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, kate mckinnon, Emma Mckey, saoirse ronan, Ncuti Gatwa, Alexandra Shipp, Will Ferrell and more.

