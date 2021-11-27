simulations on the maneuver – Libero Quotidiano





Tobia De Stefano November 26, 2021

Celebrate the alleged middle class (who earns between 40 and 60 thousand euros): he may not be able to afford caviar and champagne yet, but with 920 euros more net per year, one extra dinner out per month for the whole family is guaranteed. Instead, the two extremes in the country’s income bracket are satisfied with crumbs. A household with two dependent children that has gross income of 20 thousand euros with the new rates saves the misery of 100 euros a year, which become 260 if wages rise to 28 thousand and 520 euros with a taxable amount of 100 thousand. This is the summary of the simulations of the accountants interviewed by Free on the highly anticipated tax reform. The one that should lead after ten years income tax, personal income tax, from five to four brackets with the consequent tax rate revolution.

For the income bracket up to 15 thousand remains the 23%, for the one between 15 and 28 thousand it drops from 27% to 25%, for the 28-50 thousand the passage is more drastic from 38% to 35%, while over 50 thousand it passes directly to a taxation at 43%. The essence is that the bracket is abolished to 41% and the exit threshold of the third step is lowered from 55 thousand to 50 thousand euros, to concentrate the impact of the reform on the middle class.





DEDUCTIONS – For now, there is only a political agreement, which will have to be confirmed by the parties at the beginning of next week. As well as a reorganization of the deductions that should also reabsorb the Renzi bonus from 80 euros, which later became 100. But on this point there is both technical and political work still underway. In the end the surgery should cost approx 7 billion. That the new rules do not please everyone is a fact, just look at the reactions of entrepreneurs, but there are positive points. «We are satisfied – he underlines Matteo De Lise, president of the National Union of Young Chartered Accountants – for the abolition of a rate that allows for substantial savings per capita per family. Now we expect that there may be serious reasoning on IRAP, a tax that is useless and harmful to companies at this time. And we expect something more for young people, an incentive for the emergence of the incomes of the youth groups or for the opening of a VAT number, in order to support even the lowest incomes “.





More critical Federico Grigoli, the accountant of the Pirola Pennuto Rei & Associati firm who introduces the concept of average tax rate (ratio between taxes and gross income): «In absolute annual value – he explains – the reductions are never significant. The difference between the average tax rate before and after the reform for all income brackets does not substantially change “. Rigoli considered the family of an employee with two children and a dependent wife. And he saw that the ratio between how much he earns and the related taxation goes from 6.09% to 5.59% for an income of 20 thousand euros, from 15.74% to 14.67% for those who reach 30 thousand euros and from 30.20% to 29.15% for profits of 60 thousand euros. In short, trifles. “It should be emphasized – he concludes – that after the reform the 43% rate will be applied to gross incomes above 50 thousand euros, while previously this rate was applied to incomes above 75 thousand euros”.



